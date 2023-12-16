Today on TV | The successful TV race Amazing Race Finland culminates in the final

The jury compared the finalist pairs of the competition and found their favorite.

Extraordinarily a successful TV competition Amazing Race Finland culminating in the final on Saturday night.

In the climax, former biathletes compete Mari Eder and Kaisa Mäkäräinena father and son pair The same and Tuukka Ritokoski mixed Special forcesfamiliar from the program Robin Hendry and Janne Lehtonen.

The jury of the IS Tv magazine would have liked the viewers' favorites in the final, remembered as a rally couple Marcus Grönholm and From Timo Rautiaiwho entertained with their sparkle and resembled any Finn on the trip.

With equally confident performers and jumpers Bakari Diarra and Samuel Chimella would also have had its place at the climax of the program.

The jury listed the pluses and minuses of the final couples, and the favorite couple emerged as the winner.

Former biathlon athletes

Pros:

+ Mari Eder and Kaisa Mäkäräinen have a good mutual chemistry and mood. They support each other and dare to say directly if the other is fooling around or making questionable decisions. Words are not spared.

+ Through joy – to annoyance.

Cons:

– Odorless and tasteless couple. There is not enough grip for spectators. It's also hard to tell if their feelings are genuine.

– They are physical people, but if they have to get together Special Forces-with men, the physicality ends pretty quickly. They last a long time, but the strength is not enough.

– Have beaten others.

– They will hardly reach victory.

Mari Eder and Kaisa Mäkäräinen don't mince their words if one of them makes a mistake.

Special Forces men

Pros:

+ Robin Hendry and Janne Lehtonen are violent and physically superior. Unshakable. They survive on land, in the sea and even in harness.

+ Never fighting or twisting. They remain calm in any situation.

+ Surprising areas of strength, such as controlling the hips and hands in a dance task, but on the other hand unconsciousness of rhythm.

+ Advance favorites to win the entire race. Only a bitch can take away the victory from them.

+ They have improved their performances, which were a bit silly in the beginning.

Cons:

– Can't find enough interest.

Ritokoski's father and son couple have had a strong will to win throughout the race.

Ritokoski

Pros:

+ Sympathetic father Sami Ritokoski. Relatable because they are not athletes. Many people can identify with the snarling son and the beaming father.

Cons:

– Why has Tuukka Ritokoski's face been sullen for almost the entire race? On the other hand, try going on a trip with your father yourself! At least the feelings are visible. They are not superhuman.

– Swearing. They are not physically at the same level as top athletes and Special Forces.

– Tuukka's prank, where he wrote notes on his arm in a music task, left a bad taste in the mouths of TV viewers.

Finland's only native mammal is still alive

The worst dangers of the highly endangered Saimaa norpa are snowless winters and fishing nets.

Even one a bad nesting year can be fatal for Finland's only native mammal.

The number of Saimaan grouse is currently around 480.

If the species disappears from Saimaa, it will also disappear from the whole earth.

Known for environmental and nature documentaries Petteri Saarion the latest output Operation Norppa tells about the work of norpan protectors in different seasons.

Even if you own a cottage on the shores of Saimaa, it is very rare to see a Saimaa grouse in the wild.

The best time to spot it is in the spring after the ice melts. In this case, these chubby spotted mammals come up to the beach cliffs to wade.

“Norpa lying on a rock can look like laziness from a human perspective. However, it's about a necessary change of hair, which cannot be done without drying the fur”, Saario, who can also be heard as the narrator, reminds us.

In the documentary, we are instructed to admire the Saimaa grouse only from a distance with binoculars.

In order to reproduce, the mink needs snow and ice. With the progressing climate change, Finnish winters may in the future have poor snow – even no snow.

What advice then?

For 30 years, the international environmental organization WWF has already declared a nesting holiday in January.

Despite this, norpa researchers have found a nest box that was driven over by a snowmobile.

If there are not enough nests naturally formed in the winter for the nesting needs of the norse, volunteer norne protectors knock them down. Human help has proven to be invaluable: Saimaa rooks already dig more than half of their winter nests in helper nests that have been knocked down by humans.

In the documentary, we see how a long-time voluntary norpan protector Ismo Marttinen wanders with his wife to the islet in the middle of Saimaa to collect quinoa.

Successful nesting plays a significant role in the preservation of the Saimaa norpa.

For snowless winters, people working in nature conservation have started to develop different artificial nests. In the documentary, you can follow the completion and testing of these.

Will this highly endangered freshwater seal accept them as a breeding ground?

Sallamaari Niittymäki

Operation Norppa, TV1 at 18:40 & Yle Areena.