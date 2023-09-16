Today on TV | The subject of a particularly interesting episode of Tennis Legends is the battle between Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert

The tenacious Martina Navratilova fought her way into tennis history.

In the Communist Grew up in Czechoslovakia Martina Navratilova did not tell his mother and grandmother at the age of 18 that he was leaving the country for good. The day before, he had only confided in his father about his plan.

Navratilova tried to enter the US Open tennis tournament in 1975, but the Czechoslovak Tennis Association refused.

“I was (reportedly) Americanized and didn’t enjoy being with Russian players. In the end, the union relented. That’s when I realized that I can’t return to my homeland,” says Navratilova in an exceptionally interesting way Tennis legends in the documentary, the third part of which focuses on him and his American racing partner To Chris Evert.

Navratilova went to the Games and received political asylum in the United States. He emphasizes that no one wants to be a refugee or leave their home country. He was alone in a foreign country with only tennis as his security.

“It was brutal, but there was no going back. In Czechoslovakia, I would have gone to prison for two years.”

The American public was suspicious of their new star, who was trying to beat Chris Evert. Both women have been made to talk on camera about their competitive years in the 1970s and 80s, when they dominated women’s tennis.

Evert, smiling and joking, sits dressed in a stylish suit in front of the swimming pool in a luxury house. Navratilova, on the other hand, is much more reserved in the hotel room.

Others the interviewees’ comments highlight the confrontation between women.

“Chrissy was in a class of her own. She was beautiful, everyone fell in love with her,” Sue Barkerwinner of the French Open, burns incense.

“Martina found it difficult to be accepted as herself. She came from a communist country, she wasn’t pretty and she was a lesbian,” the actress Miriam Margolyes download.

“Chris was the nation’s pet. He was perfect. It was difficult to compete against that,” says Navratilova herself.

Ex-husband of Chris Evert, Wimbledon doubles champion John Lloyd take a stand between women.

“According to people who remember selectively, they were good friends. That was not the case. Such competitive people couldn’t be good friends with each other.”

One one of the most significant matches in Navratilova’s career was the Wimbledon final in 1978, when she managed to beat Evert. It was the first of his nine Wimbledon victories.

“I couldn’t believe my victory. I’ve never been happier on the tennis court,” he admits.

“I didn’t know if my parents saw the match because it wasn’t shown on Czech TV. It’s still crying. It was a hard place, I couldn’t share it with my family.”

The Duchess of Kent sitting in the audience Katharine touched by Navratilova’s story. He arranged for a tennis player’s mother To Jana visa to Wimbledon to watch her daughter’s victorious final in 1979. It was the first time in four years that Navratilova saw her mother.

“It sensitizes me, because now I understand what Martina had to experience,” Evert admits.

Navratilova was finally able to return to her home country in 1991 in front of her cheering home crowd.

Hardy Navratilova fought her way into tennis history. There have been enough headwinds in life later. She has breast and throat cancer, which are currently in remission.

They are not mentioned in the documentary.

Tennis legends, Yle Areena & TV2 Sun at 10:30 p.m.

The strong role brought the best actor Oscar

Joaquin Phoenix makes a splash in the Joker movie as a man whose mask becomes a symbol of the despair of the underprivileged.

Batman’s set in the world of adventures, by Todd Phillips guided by Joker is a grim two-hour medical report.

From its many scenes, it is easy to draw connections with previous Jokeri films, especially To the knight of the night (2008), where Batman’s archenemy and cause of chaos lived Heath Ledger.

In this version of the story, the hero of the rioters wearing a clown mask is strongly acted Joaquin Phoenix. His Joker is a stand-up comedian suffering from mental health problems, whose mask becomes a symbol of the despair of the underprivileged.

Joker is a very contradictory film, and quite on purpose. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be able to tell about current voltages as accurately as it does now.

From the tragic film, you can see connections to the mental malaise of the divided United States, the waves of which can be seen in Finland as well.

Despite the Batman connection, this is not a superhero movie. Set in 1981 Gotham City – that is, a modified New York Joker incites its viewers to follow the mania of the interloper played by Phoenix.

Phoenix plays an Oscar-worthy man without his own voice, whose delivery is clumsy at first, and once it’s out, it’s devastating.

Arthur’s point of view serves as a critique of the United States as a whole. In this interpretation of the medical report, the criminal is the entire system itself: a society that betrays its underprivileged and pays the Lifebuoys intended for them – mental health services and medicines – into the pockets of the rich.

Taneli Topelius

Joker (2019), TV5 at 21:00. Psychological drama ★★★★

