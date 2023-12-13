Today on TV | The story of the Aaltonen crime family is coming to a conclusion

The fourth season of the Aaltonmurtaja series will also be its last.

In April 1995 Wild things happened in Finnish criminal circles.

Leading the so-called Million League Osmo “Lusu” Ahlqvist was shot at his home in Kotka while the children were at home.

Ahlqvist's tragically ended life and Kotka's criminal circles of that time have inspired the crime drama Breakwater (2017–). The series depicts the Aaltonen family from Kotka, whose parents Upi (Turkka Mastomäki) and Tuula (Maria Ylipää) have gone down the path of crime without the rest of the family knowing.

Ahlqvist had also managed his business in such a way that his own family had no idea of ​​his real profession.

Breakwater scriptwriter Miira Karhula says that it was originally intended to make a series that would more accurately describe real events in Ahlqvist's life and patterns of the underworld of the 1990s.

“We think that story was very good and delicious: it had big emotions, comical twists and a very tragic ending. The story was also interesting on the channel, but we were told that doing the 90s and the epoch in general would be too expensive.”

Karhula and directed the series Mika Kurvinen ended up taking the core of the story – what happens when a criminal's inner circle gets dragged into the criminal world – and bringing it into modern times.

For the series, the authors interviewed Ahlqvist's family, criminals and police officers who knew him. The plot of the series does not go one-to-one with the real events, but many of the interviewees' stories ended up in the series in one way or another, says Karhula.

Although Lusu was a hardened criminal, many also had good things to say about him. Even the policemen recalled that Lusu was a calming force in his home region.

“If someone was dragging near the school, Lusu would shake a little.”

Compared to average criminals, Ahlqvist was also significantly more planned.

“He liked to play chess, and he could count forward. He was reliable in his own work.”

The fourth season of the series, which is starting now, is also its last. Can anything be inferred from real-life events about how the series ends?

“I can't reveal too much. They say that the real story ended shockingly, but this ending is not a happy one either,” Karhula answers.

And is there a danger that in series about real-life criminals, criminal life is idealized and the seriousness of the villains' actions is forgotten?

According to Karhula, there is a danger if the series remains an illustration and admiration of the lifestyle of fearful criminals.

“But a well-made story depends on having the courage to take a proper point of view and present an argument.”

Breakwater according to Karhula, the argument is that combining work and family is impossible for a professional criminal.

“And the fact that professional crime is a pyramid scheme that ultimately only benefits those at the top.”

Kim Kardashian in a witch-like role

Kim Kardashian aptly portrays Siobhan, who has witch-like features.



A reality TV star Kim Kardashian excited Disney+ in advance American Horror Story: Delicate behind the scenes.

“I must not embarrass myself. I'm not just doing a little cameo role. This is a big role, and I'm unsure”, says one of the most followed women in the world on her first day at her new job.

He explains that he's afraid the other actors will hate him and wonder what he's doing here.

“I feel insecure that I'm not a real actor.”

Cameras record The Kardashians– to the final episode of the fourth season of the series Kardashian's moods American Horror Story behind the scenes. The woman is asked why she left in the first place Ryan Murphy's and by Brad Falchuk to the acclaimed horror hit series.

“Because the series is iconic. And I like to do iconic things,” Kardashian replies.

Kardashian's character Siobhan Corbyn is the main star by Emma Roberts representative of actress Anna Alcott. See you as Anna's husband Gilmore Girls– and The Good Wife familiar from the series Matt Czuchry.

The season is about Anna, who is trying to get pregnant. There are parallels in the story Rosemary's Nightmare -to the horror film (1968).

Kardashian praises Roberts' performance in the series and praises her professionalism and comfort.

What excites him the most is how the lines are created and stick in the mind. As a perfectionist, Kardashian wants to perform her job as well as possible and takes private acting lessons for that.

There is no need to worry about failure, because contrary to preconceived notions, Kim Kardashian shines in her role! He is surprisingly good and natural for being a completely inexperienced actor.

Kardashian's Siobhan is one of the most interesting characters in a season that has been criticized as boring – and it is.

On top of everything, after the five episodes that have already been shown, there will be an insanely long break for the sequel, because the writers' and actors' strikes put filming on hold for months.

The final episodes of the season have only now been filmed, so we can wait long and hard for the end of the story.

Satisfied with Kardashian's work, in addition to viewers, was at least TV series maestro Ryan Murphy, who has already hooked Kardashian on his new legal series.

Pauliina Leinonen

