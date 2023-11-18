Today on TV | The persistent story of the Swedish puck legend Börje Salming

The drama series is about the journey of Swede Börje Salming towards an amazing NHL career.

Viaplay a new six-part drama series Börje – The Journey of the Legend tells in a very detailed and colorful way one of the European players of all time Börje Salming’s (1951–2022) of the story from Kiiruna’s village halls and mines to Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens and the luxury life of that time.

A series of any length would not have been long enough to fully tell the story of the hockey legend who played 17 seasons in the NHL, but the series is a good start. The story is told from the point of view of “Smokey”, the equipment manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Series begins dramatically with a scene in which Salming (Valter Skarsgård) is injured and lies bleeding on the surface of the ice. Salming is rushed to the hospital, where he is operated on. After this, the story moves back years to Kiruna, where Salming grew up.

In the very first episode, Salming tells his mother that he just wants to play hockey. This was visible in Börje’s life. In the series, Salming takes hockey extremely seriously, but otherwise lives a carefree life.

Salming played in the Kiiruna team in the 2nd division between the ages of 16 and 18 before moving up the league ladder to the Brynäs IF team, where his older brother Stig played. Börje and Stig were close to their mother Karin (Sara Soulie) with who believed in his sons.

The brothers’ father, Erland, died in a mining accident. Before becoming a professional hockey player, Börje worked in the same mine as his father.

Salming at the beginning of his career, he repeatedly got into conflicts both on and off the rink. He was often insulted because of his Sámi background. This was especially visible when playing in Sweden.

Brynäs’s reputation grew. Salming attracted the interest of NHL clubs and received a call-up to the national team. After the Swedish championships, Salming signed a contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was a coincidence that he ended up in Toronto, as a talent scout who arrived in Sweden Gerry McNamara had not come to see the Börje in question.

However, he found one of the most effective defensemen in NHL history.

Salming took his wife, who was coming to Toronto, with him Margitta Wending, who shared joys, sorrows, successes and failures with her husband. Based on the description of the series, the couple had a stable relationship, although they experienced their share of difficulties.

Although Salming knew his worth, he was not arrogant. Tähti was a well-liked person in the locker room and in the club management’s cabinets. Salming received offers from other clubs but remained in Toronto for almost his entire NHL career. Outside Kaukalo, he remained faithful to his wife Margitta.

The series has a lot of both made-up and genuine nostalgic features. Sometimes the TV shows genuine clips from Salming’s career, other times viewers see theatrical throwbacks to childhood.

The central theme of the story is love with all its difficulties: Salming’s love for his family, his brother and above all for hockey. The story is also a lesson in perseverance. Börje’s list of injuries was long, but he never hesitated to jump back into the rink.

The series gets a perfect conclusion when, instead of Valter Skarsgård, who plays the main star, Börje Salming gets out of the car to admire the Maple Leafs Gardens one more time.

Börje – The Journey of the Legend, Viaplay

A love story turned into a nightmare

Nikki Lynn tells the story of her daughter Angel in the documentary.

19 years old Angel Lynn was kidnapped by her boyfriend in 2020. During the hijacking, he fell out of the car, which was moving at a speed of about one hundred kilometers per hour, and suffered a serious brain injury.

The boyfriend and the guy who helped her fled the scene.

Lynn’s boyfriend received a seven and a half year youth prison sentence for his act, which was later increased to 12 years. The accident left a permanent mark on Lynn: after the accident, she has not been able to walk or speak.

British documentary Kidnapped: The Angel Lynn Story tells through Lynn’s own text messages, social media updates and photos, as well as interviews with her friends, how a relationship that seemed like a love story turned into a controlling relationship from which it seemed impossible for Lynn to escape.

“As heartbreaking and difficult as it is to talk about what happened, we need to make sure that no one else has to go through what we went through,” Angel Lynn’s mother Nikki told about making the documentary For The Guardian.

“Regardless of gender or age, everyone can find themselves in a controlling relationship. I hope the documentary will help others see the signs of this,” says Nikki Lynn.

Maternal according to her, her daughter’s behavior changed in small ways: she started to dress differently, among other things. When the boyfriend went to prison, Lynn was back to her old self.

“As soon as the man was released, his behavior changed again.”

In September, Nikki said her daughter spoke her first word after the accident: “mother”.

Taneli Topelius

Kidnapped: The Angel Lynn Story, MTV Katsomo+