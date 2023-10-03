Today on TV | The new episodes of Ivalo talk about the car business – The season starts with a tight action scene

The episodes of Ivalo’s third season can be seen on the Ruutu+ streaming service, where Elisa Viihde Viaplay’s series moved from the beginning of October.

Nordic noir got a snow-white cloak when it was completed as a Finnish-German production Ivalo the first season was seen in 2018.

The series, which started promisingly, had a hefty budget of 6.5 million euros, international actors and international distribution.

The first two seasons were shown on Elisa Viihde Viaplay. Now from Ivalo the new third season begins in the Ruutu+ streaming service, where Elisa’s series moved from the beginning of October.

A couple based on the first episode Ivalo the new season suffers from the same problem as the first two: the tension just doesn’t take to build up sharp enough, and the story threatens to spread beyond comprehension.

Central character Nina Kautsalo (Iina Kuustonen) has been appointed by his boss Reino Ylikorven (serious Taneli Mäkelä) as the successor police chief, and Nina has returned to Ivalo. Kuustonen’s role is still admirably multifaceted, but the believable dialect causes problems.

Janne Kataja does in Ivalo the most serious role of his career as Kautsalo’s former police partner Niilo Aikio. Kataja’s acting work is more country comedy than thriller genre.

New the season starts right away with a tight action scene. The plot of the story is now composed around the international car business. New, extremely expensive electric cars are tested in Ivalo “under the best or worst conditions”.

The business, which remains very secretive, promises to bring new jobs to the town, but gangsters who copy the activity also arrive there. The reindeer herders oppose the test operation, as it interferes with reindeer grazing.

The plot has a basis in reality, because the automotive industry has been organizing test activities in Lapland and Ivalo for about 30 years. The season has been scripted like the previous season Iiro Küttner and directed Juha Lankinen.

In his first season Elisa Viihti’s most watched original series at the time told about the threat of a global pandemic. German virus researcher Thomas Lorenz from the Helsinki branch of the European Center for Disease Control was alerted to investigate the case (Maximilian Brückner). The virus was also found in Kautsalo’s estranged sister Marita (Pihla Viitala).

In the first season, the series was scripted by e.g. Joona Tena and Icelandic Jón Atli Jónasson. The director was Hannu Salonen, who was influential in Germany.

At the beginning of the second season (2020), Kautsalo had moved to Rovaniemi, among other things, to be close to his dying mother (Susanna Haavisto). The plot expanded to Russia, and at the same time, its tentacles extended unnecessarily far as the season progressed. The interpersonal messes of the characters began to resemble a badly tangled ball of yarn.

The permanent theme connecting the season has been Nina Kautsalo’s relationship with her Down daughter Venla (captivating Venla Ronkainen).

Ilta-Sanomat and Ruutu+ belong to the Sanoma group.

Ivalo, third season, Ruutu+.

The painful escape game continues in harsh conditions

Jukka Hildén huffs and puffs to be dragged to the shore by the anchor at the other end of the chain.

About Dudsons known Jukka Hildén thrown back to the mercy of the wilderness Ultimate Escape Finland in new episodes.

Trained as a paratrooper, Duudson has the help of people known to the public, who are locked in a container blissfully unaware of their location.

In the opening episode, Hildén’s sidekick is Haarii Viivi Pumpanen.

Trapped in the container, Pumpanen’s task is to interpret the clues and lead Hildé to the equipment and finally to the container by the deadline.

The escape game filmed in Latvia begins with Hildén being thrown onto the beach in her underwear and a shackle on her ankle. The beginning is promising and brings the promise of even more difficult tasks.

The whole thing goes awry, however, when Pumpanen, puzzled by the clues, calls out vague instructions to Hildén on the satellite phone.

“Move closer to me! Pumpanen commands the phone, but the call is disconnected before he has time to give more detailed hints.”

“The source is moving closer to me? Now hang on there a little bit,” gasps a bewildered Hildén.

Pumpanen is also starting to get frustrated, and the whole thing is in danger of going completely wild.

“This is going well. I can’t get it to move anywhere,” he says in pain.

Hildén’s nerves begin to fray as she frolics in the woods. Calls drop, and plans change. The progression is so confusing that even the viewer can’t keep track of where we’re going.

“It’s really terrible. I don’t know anything. I have nothing to give it,” Pumpanen panicked.

It’s entertaining to watch the banter, even though the new episodes are largely repeats of the first season of the series. Sometimes we rummage in the forest and somewhere in the swamp.

The biggest moment of tension is still whether Hildén can get to her assistant sealed in the container before the time or the surface runs out.

Niina Enqvist

Ultimate Escape Finland, TV5 at 21:00 & Discovery+.