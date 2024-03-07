Today on TV | The Netflix series tells great Formula 1 stories

Fortunately, the Formula 1: Battle for pole position series is not a season compilation.

F1 is perhaps more popular than ever, and a big thanks goes to the Netflix production for that Formula 1: The battle for pole position -for the documentary series (Formula 1: Drive to Survive). The series has already progressed to its sixth season, which surprisingly is perhaps even the best so far.

Surprising because the 2023 F1 season was considered by many to be closed, with one team and one driver dominating from one race to the next.

Formula 1: The battle for pole position fortunately, however, it is not a seasonal summary. We saw many great stories behind the tip, most of which are also nicely told on Netflix.

The 29-year-old rookie driver Nyck de Vries is a likable guy, but that's not enough in the F1 circus.

One of the absolute highlights of the new season is the opening episode, which dives into the atmosphere of Aston Martin at the end and at the beginning of the season. The owner of the stable Lawrence Stroll speaks beautifully of his son From Lance Strollwho breaks his other wrist in a cycling accident just before the start of the season.

The events of the French Alpine team are shown in no less than two episodes, one of which stars team mates and racing partnerships Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. The former friends open up about their youth and their breakup, the background of which has been missed by many followers. Interesting to listen to.

Riding AlphaTauri in his rookie season Nyck de Vries, 29, melts many hearts as she washes her windows in Monaco. The Dutchman would have liked more screen time, but a Netflix favorite Daniel Ricciardo is unfortunately on the same lot.

However, the season is not perfect. McLaren's and Lando Norris for example, a great final season doesn't get the praise it deserves from the creators. The same can be said about the all-time leading scorer About Max Verstappenwhich only flashes a couple of times on the screen.

Much more has been left out. Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo is the only team that does not have its own episode. The most talked about games of the season, Texas and Brazil, have been left completely unmentioned.

In addition, many clips from the Games are completely useless in terms of the arc of the drama or shown in the wrong context. The series works best when you see raw video footage recorded from the pit, on the way there or when the drivers are somewhere.

The conversations between the drivers could especially be increased with a generous hand. You could easily find something to cut from the talking heads in the studio. Obviously shooting by Will Buxton surprisingly, a new face just as tasteless has been added to the company Danica Patrick.

The sixth season of the series is proof why there is still a need and demand for the series. It mostly successfully tells the many stories that many missed when Red Bull and Verstappen grabbed the headlines with their superiority from weekend to weekend.

The Netflix series is best absorbed by new viewers or those interested in the formula to some degree. It humanizes the drivers, brings out personalities and offers objects of fandom.

The Lajinilot series could be better taken into account by deservingly giving more screen time to wonderful passing and racing. Namely, they also bring interest in the drivers from the viewer's point of view.

Formula 1: Battle for Pole, Netflix.

Conspiracy or paranoia?

Journalist Daniel Casolaro claimed to have uncovered a conspiracy that extends into the US administration.

Ferocious the beginning promises a lot. In 1991, a writer and a 44-year-old journalist specializing in the computer industry Daniel Casolaro was found dead in a hotel in West Virginia.

Casolaro had been investigating a large case for a long time, which seemed to lead up to the highest administration of the United States and various intelligence services.

Both of his wrists had been sliced ​​open. Both the bathtub and the hotel room walls were covered in blood splatters.

The cuts on the wrists were still so deep that one can legitimately ask whether anyone would have been able to make them themselves. Although the case was determined to be a suicide, the brother had his reasons for suspicion.

“If an accident happens to me, it's not an accident,” Casolaro reportedly told his brother To Tony three weeks before his death.

A documentary series from the streaming service Netflix Operation Octopus (American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders2024) asks if the case was really a suicide – and what kind of secret did Casolaro get to?

Another question still arises: was it just the journalist's own paranoia after all?

In addition to the Casolaro case by Zachary Treitz the four-part series follows his own friend, a photojournalist Christian Hansenwho for the past decade has been obsessively trying to solve the case Casolaro started.

The scale is unimaginable: the opening episode exposes strong suspicions of bribery to the president Ronald Reagan over the people who worked in the administration, and later the US intelligence services and Reagan's famous Iran-Contra scandal are also involved.

The captivating beginning pulls you into a story that promises to tell about a gigantic conspiracy – but it remains unclear how much of Casolaro's investigations was true and how much was fiction.

Taneli Topelius

Operation Octopus, Netflix.