Today on TV | The life song competition brings a duo known from Bumtsibum to the screen

Seppo Hovi and Esa Nieminen compete in the evening’s Elämäni biisi episode.

of the 1990s musical entertainment Bumtsibum brought Seppo Hovin and Esa Nieminen on Saturday evenings in Finns’ living rooms during prime time.

Now legendary Bumtsibum-captains will be seen together again in a music entertainment program when they compete in the popular TV1 My life in song.

The musicians calculate that it has been a long time since their last joint TV appearance.

“Bumtsibum’s since then we have followed different routes musically. Even when it’s the same instrument, you won’t see each other at gigs either. It’s fun to work together again!” The court rejoices.

Of course they have kept in touch Bumtsibum’s even after. Hovi and Nieminen have known each other since the 1970s, and their working relationship deepened into friendship Bumtsibum’s in the years spent together.

This is how Bumtsibum’s hundredth episode was celebrated in 2001 with Marco Bjurström, Seppo Hov, Jari Puhaka and Esa Niemine.

“We were really loyal to each other when we made a successful music program together. The competition was a side plot in the whole thing, and we have always had a good working relationship with Sepo,” says Nieminen, 71.

Today, communication is not as close as before, but both know that you can always call the other with a low threshold.

“Every time we meet or call, we have an interesting exchange of ideas”, describes Hovi, 76.

The song of my life both musicians praise it as an excellent musical entertainment program.

“On today’s map, it’s really great, because it contains music from decades ago that was sneakily introduced to the public,” Hovi praises.

The autumn work calendar is very busy for both of them.

“You have to hurry and that’s good! Fortunately, the condition is such that it can be done. For example, this week there are five gigs and two presentations, so sometimes it feels like there is even more work than before,” says Hovi.

Nieminen is preparing full speed for a tour starting at the end of the year Lea Laven’s, Marion Rung’s, Kai Hyttinen and Mark Aron with.

“It’s nice when your fingers still work, and you can compose and sing. Why stop it?”

Both are of the opinion that exercise, adequate rest and a healthy diet are key to coping.

The musicians continue to receive messages of hope from TV viewers Bumtsibum’s return. Would they join the weekly entertainment show again?

“At least I wouldn’t go on a weekly live broadcast. It requires so much concentration and preparation,” says Hovi.

Nieminen also says that he enjoys being in the background more than in the limelight.

My life’s song, TV1 at 21:00.

Mega class Bond spirit with science spices

In the Tenet adventure, the agent (John David Washington) tries to prevent the end of the world and the manipulation of time. The going is in some places like a Bond movie.

Next The authors of the James Bond adventure have not yet been selected. A good bet turns out to be a top director Christopher Nolanwhose films in 2021 graduated You do is like a mega-class 007 adventure blown to smithereens with science fiction.

You do tests the limits of its type. It’s a movie made up of extremely long action sequences that require your brain to snap into a new position to understand.

In Tenet it is about the direction of time which by Kenneth Branagh the Russian oligarch Andrei Sator, played with frightening speed, is capable of manipulation.

A persistent agent who remains nameless and his background forces are trying to prevent the possible end of the world.

The one playing the dull hero of John David Washington see you next to each other Robert Pattinsonwhich, as the type explaining special events, brings relief to a serious spirit.

The most amazing thing about the film is its structure: some characters live forward in time, some live backwards, and all this happens in the film’s internal logic completely naturally. When the direction of time changes, even fatal injuries can heal.

Time flows in two different directions even within individual action scenes, which makes the whole thing difficult – but also rewarding.

Unlike in Nolan’s dream world masterpiece Inception (2010), characters are drawn In Tenet more through action than emotional experiences.

Fortunately, there is no place By Elizabeth Debick played by Kat, a suffering woman forced on her by a villain, whose trials give the plot, which often swells to world-class proportions, a human basis. (144)

Taneli Topelius

Tenet (2021), TV5 at 21:00. Science fiction action. ★★★★