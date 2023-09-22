Today on TV | The John Wick movies got a spin-off series – Mel Gibson was dug out of mothballs for a supporting role, but Keanu Reeves is nowhere to be seen

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is set in the 1970s, a time before John Wick.

Little the talkative, but very deadly John Wick has already played bad guys in four films in ten years.

Juro’s obvious one Keanu Reeves has suited the main part perfectly.

Now the blunt killer character has gotten a spin-off, only remotely connected to the movies The Continental: From the World of John Wick – series, where we travel far, all the way to the ugly clothes of the 1970s.

Why right there? Well, because John Wick hadn’t even been born at the time, so the story was free to build into anything you wanted.

And maybe also because you don’t have to show mobile phones, but funny landlines.

The cars are also stylish, and not shapeless boxes resembling hearses like today.

The soundtrack is full of great nostalgic music of the era. There is no information about Keanu Reeves, but Mel Gibson is after all dug from naphthalene.

However, he can settle for a supporting role. In the style of dark-toned contemporary films The Continental bathed in dark yellowish colors.

Colin Woodell plays young Winston in the series, who has become familiar to fans from the John Wick films.

New York is dirty and full of dilapidated buildings, where men and to a lesser extent women measure each other in a blunt and violent way, armed with a wide arsenal of various killing tools.

The story revolves around a dangerous-looking hotel called the Continental, run by Mr. Cormac (Gibson).

Only high-class assassins stay there.

Three-part the episodes of the ongoing series are the length of a movie. They are the screenwriters Greg Coolidge, Shawn Simmons and Kirk Ward.

An American is in charge of the steering Albert Hughes and a long-time TV series director who was born in France but grew up in Sweden and created an international career in many countries Charlotte Brandström.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Prime Video.

A raped woman hides her scars in the film

Isabelle Huppert plays the hard-working businesswoman Michèle, who stubbornly begins to track down her unknown assailant.

His breakthrough Isabelle Huppert70, did In a lace dresser (1977), in which she played a young woman with a swaggering frailty.

Times have changed since then, and so has the French star. At the latest in the 21st century, he has been making bloody portraits of women that no one can make a victim of.

Men especially.

Ellen the main character Michèle Leblanc is that country to the last. He is the boss of a Parisian company that works on violent video games.

Rude the film begins with a rape, at the end of which a man dressed in a black hood flees from the scene of the crime. Michèle doesn’t panic or call the police, but takes a bath and orders sushi. Later, he talks about the rape in passing like a spring flu.

The explanation is given during the film. The father once did terrible things, which could have broken the daughter as well.

However, Michèle survived. She grew up to be a woman who hides her scars, and whose confidence certain types of men can’t stand.

He doesn’t speak softly to his young son or to his old, gigolo-using mother either.

A master director Paul Verhoeven, 85, has not mellowed with age. The Dutch bully and breaker of taboos has always revolved around the themes of sex and violence.

In his best moments Elle hums them from deep, but the director’s sense of rhythm is not what it used to be.

The scenes and the whole movie drag on unnecessarily. However, Huppert’s merciless poker and the timing of his black humor fuel them.

The film turns into an inside-out soap opera. The Golden Globe for Best Actor was deserved. (130)

Pekka Eronen

Elle (2016), Theme & Fem at 21:00. A pitch black comedy. ★★★½