Today on TV | The intimate report tells about a mother’s grief work, which turns into activism

Mina Smallman’s daughters were murdered at a birthday picnic in June 2020.

Devastating the British documentary tells how another tragedy was built on top of the tragedy.

“This is what a mother’s pain looks like,” he says Me Smallmanwho has lost two daughters.”

Although Smallman has barely been able to put earrings in his ears for the filming of the documentary, he wants to talk about his grief work without hiding any aspects of it.

“No one wants to outlive their children; that kind of thing is crushing”, reflects Mina in the opening pictures of the documentary.

Stacey Dooley, who focused on social issues, has made it in her program Stacey Dooley: Mother’s Grief Work (Stacey Dooley: Two daughters, 2022) on a very intimate journey with Mina and her husband Chris as they follow the trial of a shocking murder case.

Parents’ grief is almost too overwhelming to watch.

Siblings Biba46, and Nicole, 27, was murdered in the summer of 2020 while they were celebrating Nicole’s birthday. Due to corona restrictions, the party was organized in a London park.

Another, avoidable tragedy was built on top of the tragedy, when due to the slow action of the police, the sisters’ relatives set up a search patrol after the girls had been missing for two days. Relatives found the bodies of the girls in the park.

It was later revealed that the policemen who were called to the scene had taken selfies with the victims and shared them on Whatsapp.

Mina’s grieving becomes activism as she campaigns against the media and the police, who she feels did not act quickly enough because the victims were black.

A rich fossil deposit was found in the Canadian mountains. The documentary reflects on what the findings tell us about the Earth 500 million years ago.

A peek back 500 million years

What kind of evidence of early life can be found in Canadian mountains?

Prism The first animals -documentary (Canada 2019) we meet a doctor working at the University of Toronto Maydianne Andrade.

He has two mascots on the dashboard of his car: a greenish-red creature that looks a bit like a flat turtle, whose belly is full of tiny “legs”, and another, a bluish bugger, with two handsome rows of horns growing out of its shell. They are not Pokémon, but creatures that have lived and influenced the Earth a long time ago.

Andrade and his colleagues studied fossils excavated from the Rocky Mountains.

Fossilized early animals are memories from 500 million years ago in the Cambrian period: the period of explosive growth of life, when eyes, mouths and legs developed for the earliest representatives of the animal kingdom.

“Without them, there wouldn’t be us either,” sums up Andrade.

Memories of the ancient seabed can be found on the heights. Even the names of the creatures are fascinating (and pure pokémon): metaspriggina, haootia, yawunik…

Not to mention the miniature models and animations that researchers and artists have developed together.

The relaxed, conversational documentary delves even further into the past and introduces organisms that preceded the first animals. Their close relatives can still be found on Earth.

Zoologist Brigitte Schoenemann from the University of Cologne gives an observational example of how evolution works.

“It was good to see the beast in its prey, and it was worth seeing the beast in the prey. The eye began to develop.”

Pekka Eronen

