Today on TV | The film She Said reveals how women were victims of Harvey Weinstein, the documentary Prisma presents zero and infinity

During his career, Harvey Weinstein pursued women endlessly. An article published in 2017 exposed the horrors committed by one of Hollywood’s most prominent film producers.

Irish Laura Madden was 21 years old when a big movie began to be filmed near his home. She got her dream job in production as a runner.

Soon after, a film producer Harvey Weinstein the information about how hardworking and enthusiastic the new entrant was was heard.

Weinstein, then 40, invited Madden to his hotel room in Dublin to discuss a new and better job.

He opened the door in a bathrobe. After a while, the man asked if Madden would give him a massage. Everyone said it was, it was just part of the job.

Weinstein offered to massage the tense Madden first, telling her to strip down topless.

Soon Madden was also shirtless, and Weinstein was standing over her masturbating.

“I felt terrible shame that I let him do that to me,” who plays Madden Jennifer Ehle says She Said in the movie

The scene depicts how he finally agreed to talk about the subject to a reporter more than twenty years later.

Although it is a drama film, the events are true.

Andre Braugher plays the editor-in-chief of The New York Times and Patricia Clarkson plays investigative editor.

The New York Timesone of the most prominent newspapers in the United States, published an article in October 2017 in which it exposed decades of sexual crimes committed by the co-founder of the Miramax production company and movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The reporters were behind the revelation story Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. The film She Said, released in 2022, tells how the article came about.

It wasn’t easy.

Together with the support of his production company, Weinstein had paid compensation sums to his victims and forged non-disclosure agreements. A total of at least eight “reconciliations” had been made.

Those who opposed Weinstein were silenced in other ways.

“He put obstacles in my career because I dared to oppose him”, Ashley Judd says in the film, in which he also plays himself.

Also Actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Rose McGowan said they were victims of Weinstein, but initially refused to speak publicly.

If the female actors involved with the film producer had been almost systematically harassed, what about the other employees?

I’m talking in terms of progress, it was significant that Kantor and Twohey started contacting former employees of Miramax.

“One girl advised to wear a top coat and always sit in an armchair – never on the couch next to Harvey,” who worked as Weinstein’s assistant when she was young Zelda Perkins says in the movie.

He is being played Samantha Morton.

“That’s how I knew it wasn’t just me,” he continues.

Samantha Morton (left) plays Weinstein’s former assistant, who hands over her contract with Miramax as evidence.

Investigative journalistswho act in the film Carey Mulligan (Twohey) and Zoe Kazan (Kantor) will soon find out, that they have something big on their hands.

“Harvey chased women endlessly,” as the former head of Miramax put it in a scene in the film.

Despite the difficult beginning, the work begins to bear fruit, and the two get the women to talk about their experiences.

However, the problem is that no one wants to tell about it publicly under their own name.

The tension in the film arises from whether Twohey and Kantor will get evidence for their case. And most importantly, will any of the victims agree to tell about it in their own name?

In terms of journalistic credibility, it is really important.

Events director for filming Maria Schraderscreenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz and producer Dede Gardner had careful discussions with Weinstein’s victims about how their stories would be presented in the film.

Everyone was in agreement that no nudity or depiction of violence was wanted.

“I don’t need to bring any new rape scenes into this world,” Schrader said in an interview with The New York Times.

Weinstein is also not given space in the film. The character of the Hollywood producer can only be seen from behind or heard as an angry voice on the phone.

In the documentary, mathematician Talithia Williams (left) introduces mathematical insights.

Processing zero and infinity

Mathematician Talithia Williams introduces Prismin the document From zero to infinity (USA 2022) to the history of mathematics and the greatest mathematical insights.

“In mathematics, the simplest ideas are often the most profound,” says the Princeton mathematics professor Manjul Bhargava.

The extremely interesting documentary takes a playful but informative approach to two extraordinary mathematical concepts: zero and infinity.

In particular, the zero dealt with in the first half of the documentary turns out to be the most fascinating case. Its past is a combination of the history of science, philosophy and culture.

For example, the ancient cultures of Mesopotamia, Egypt, Greece or Rome did not know the number zero.

The birth of zero was already influenced 1700 years ago by the central concept of emptiness in the Hindu and Buddhist traditions of India.

“That’s the state you’re aiming for in meditation,” explains Bhargava.

From philosophical consideration, the concept of zero slowly moved to linguistics to denote sounds that are not spoken. The idea from linguistics was borrowed to music to mark unplayed beats.

Finally, the birth of the mathematical concept of zero is often dated around the years 200–400. Some researchers are of the opinion that zero was already in use a few hundred years earlier.

Certainly, zero has been known in Indian mathematics since at least the 6th century. Mathematician and astrologer who lived at that time Brahmagupta created the rules for how zero is used even today.

