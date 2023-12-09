Today on TV | The evening gowns of the Nobel Gala electrify Stockholm

The dress choices of the Swedish royals have sparked debate over the years.

Traditional The Nobel Prize Gala will electrify Stockholm on December 10. At that time, this year’s Nobel laureates are celebrated.

Over the years, the dress choices of the royals participating in the prestigious event have been closely followed in Sweden, many of which have sparked widespread discussion.

Prince Carl Philip’s spouse Sofia’s38, turquoise evening dress aroused love 2019.

“One word: Wow!” The Svensk Damtidning magazine was glowing by Emelie Janrell designed creation.

A reality TV show To the Paradise Hotel Sofia’s tattoos, who participated before meeting the prince, have caused a lot of discussion over the years, for example in 2015 after she married Carl Philip.

In 2019, keen-eyed royal fans noticed that the acclaimed Nobel evening gown left the princess’s sun-themed neck tattoo visible.

Princess Sofia’s sun-themed tattoo attracted attention at the Nobel Gala 2019.

Princess Madeleine attracted media attention in 2002 by wearing a plunging evening dress with a neckline that some thought was too open. The iconic party style strongly divided opinions.

Madeleine has not participated in the festivities since 2019.

“The princess and her family live in the United States, and it is a long way to travel to the Nobel gala from there,” the court’s information manager Margareta Thorgren commented to Svensk Damtidning.

In particular, three outfits seen at the Nobel party speak to the fashion expert and the president of Tapaseura ry Mirva Saukkolaa.

The otter brings out the crown princess Victoria of the creation that was on in 2018.

The French brand Nina Ricci’s evening dress was seen for the first time at the Nobel Gala back in 1995, when Victoria’s mother, the Queen Silvia settled on the exact same creation.

“It’s great that royal circles are taking into account that well-made couture is not disposable. It can be used again and again.”

“Madeleine and Victoria have used quite a lot of Silvia’s old dresses. In my opinion, outfits that emphasize sustainable development also fit the spirit of the Nobel gala, because we are talking about science and the future,” says Saukkola.

A year ago, Queen Silvia wore a purple, amethyst-hued evening dress to the festivities.

“It is no longer thought that a more mature beauty should blend in with death. Even an older woman can be seen through strong colors. Silvia, who has half-Brazilian roots, can carry even a more demanding color nicely. It was a really beautiful outfit”, praises Saukkola.

Silvia turns 80 on December 23rd.

A light blue creation was seen on Princess Sofia.

“It had a really high collar. In addition, it had long and loose sleeves that fell beautifully. In my opinion, this evening dress represents in an interesting way what the me too movement represents in women’s evening wear. Today, a woman can also choose a more covering option if she so wishes.”

Nobel 2023: Gala dinners, Theme & Fem Sun at 8:00 p.m.

Who among the trio will win the survival competition?

Ex-wrestler Rami Hietaniemi (left) narrowly missed out on the top three, which was cleared by Teemu Roivainen, Tytti Junna and Sonja Aiello.

Reality series Survivors Finland culminating in the final episode.

Radio presenters fighting for victory Girl Junna32, fitness influencer Sonja Aiello24, and an artist Teemu Roivainen37.

Who would have believed at the beginning of the 37-day race that this trio would make it to the finals out of the 18 competitors?

In the Tribal Council, the flame that represents life has gone out from the athletes who are in top condition, the entertainers who maintain the atmosphere, and the hard-working workers of the camp.

The combination of genuine kindness and strict competition physics did not make it to the finals, as the media person was told harshly Sergey Hilman.

Every season, the series considers who from the group “deserves” to win.

It seems that winning is most deserved with a combination of doing well in competitions and honesty.

Why shouldn’t you cheat and cheat in the game if it’s allowed in the rules?

Junna has not excelled in the competitions, but the nice and insignificant threat of the presenter’s path took him to the top places.

Aiello and Roivainen made a multi-person alliance at the beginning of the race, which proved to be durable. The lines started to split only at the end, and Aiello, who did reasonably well in the games, was joined in voting by his closest ally, a social media influencer Pinja Sanaksenahon out.

Roivainen has progressed to the final not only thanks to his association but also thanks to the competitions he won.

Who deserves to win? Harmless and nice player? A sneaky player who stabbed his friend in the back? Or a player who has won several championships and remained loyal to those closest to him?

The winner chosen by the Tribal Council will receive a prize pool of 30,000 euros.

Maria Oravakangas

Survivors Finland, Nelonen at 19:30.