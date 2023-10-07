Today on TV | The documentary introduces an unknown royal: Princess Birgitta of Sweden

In the fairytale princess Birgitta documentary, we get to know the life of Princess Birgitta, the older sister of King Charles XVI Gustav.

Birgitta is described as having been an admired beauty and party princess in her youth. However, he never enjoyed the attention or the responsibilities that came with his title.

The princess left Sweden after her wedding and has been living in Mallorca for years. Birgitta remained officially married to a German prince of Johann Georg von Hohenzollern i.e. “Hansen” with until his death in 2016, although the couple lived apart since the early 1990s.

When rumors of marital problems intensified, photos of Birgitta with strange men were published in Swedish newspapers.

“It’s clear. I’ve lived my life and had fun. Maybe not always correctly…”, Birgitta wanders in the documentary.

In the mid-1990s, Birgitta moved to Mallorca and Hansi stayed in Germany.

“We went our separate ways. Our distance crumbled a bit. Both went their own way, and that might not have been a good thing,” Birgitta reflects.

The blond and tall Prince Hansi was Princess Birgitta’s great love. However, the marital happiness did not last. In the picture, wedding happiness from 1961.

There have been other men in Birgitta’s life. Romance hockey star Sven Tumban there was a scandal with Birgitta was 19 years old, Tumba, who had a reputation as a ladies’ man, was 25 years old, and Hovi disapproved of the romance.

During the princess’s youth, Birgitta was also wooed by the Shah of Iran, but with bad results.

He had caught his eye on Birgitta during a state visit and asked the king for her hand in marriage From Gustav VI Adolf. The king refused, and Birgitta only heard about the courtship later.

Everyday life in Mallorca is quite relaxed. The princess’s golfing style is straightforward: no practice swings, just a hit on the ball! That’s also how he describes his life philosophy, things are done without hesitation and quickly.

Birgitta says that she grew up in a golden cage, where teasing and winking became familiar, but real life in the royal family wasn’t spoken.

“We didn’t know anything about anything. That was a bad thing. We didn’t even know where the children came from. According to my mother, Kaarle Kusta was also inspired by the holy spirit,” she updates.

The princess laughs and recalls that she had to learn many ordinary things after her wedding.

In the documentary, it becomes clear how he longed above all for freedom and his own kind of life.

When he was young, he dreamed of education and a profession, but it did not suit the court. He had to bury his dream of studying physiotherapist.

As a compromise, he was able to train as a gymnastics teacher. The two years spent at school were the happiest time of the princess’s life in Sweden, because there no one cared about her ancestry.

Today, Birgitta cruises around Mallorca behind the wheel of a BMW and listens to German music on the radio. Birgitta has usually only visited Sweden during large family celebrations.

Birgitta tells in the documentary that Kaarle Kusta is often in her thoughts. At the same time, he recalls his childhood and how fervently a boy was expected to be born into the family, the heir to the crown, but to the people’s disappointment, girl after girl came.

