Today on TV | The documentary follows the fight against the family business that developed the drug Oxycontin, the new episodes of the Murder in Helsingör series begin

The Oscar-nominated sad documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed tells about the victims of the opioid crisis in the United States. A respected 69-year-old photographer is fighting against the family that owns the company that developed the dangerous drug.

Painkillers the resulting violent addiction and resulting Deaths have given birth to a gigantic opioid crisis in the United States over the course of twenty years, which has already killed hundreds of thousands of ordinary Americans.

A 69-year-old photographer By Nan Gold could have been one of the dead, as he became addicted to opioids after his wrist surgery. After recovering from his drug addiction and one overdose, Goldin began to fight the Purdue Pharma company that developed Oxycontin and its owners, Sackler’s relative, against.

For years, the company marketed Oxycontin as a safe opioid that was not supposed to cause addiction. Many doctors believed the willow tree and started prescribing the new wonder drug that effectively alleviated pain to their unsuspecting patients.

This makes the tragedy that befell the United States even more cruel: the patients imagined that the drug was good for them.

An inconsolable atmosphere of grief surrounds the whole By Laura Poitras directed documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (2022). It begins with a demonstration led by Goldin at New York’s famous Metropolitan Museum of Art, the largest of the American art museums.

In words not spared: Goldin’s group shouts that the Sacklers are liars, because of which thousands of Americans have died.

They are right. Since the bankruptcy of the pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma in 2019, members of the Sackler family have tried to evade responsibility and gain immunity from the thousands of lawsuits filed against them.

The documentary shows the agonizing moment when the Sacklers are forced to listen and watch hours of cutting testimony from the next of kin of victims who died from Oxycontin during the court hearing.

The film describes opioid activism at length, often too long in terms of rhythm. Goldin’s own personal story and impressive career as a photographer bring strength and counterweight to the documentary: already in the 1970s, he specialized in photographing New York’s underground culture, sexual minorities and prostitutes – people who had not been put in front of the camera.

However, the demand to hold the Sacklers accountable is the core of the film. The wish did not come true: in May, the appeals court in New York granted the pharmaceutical family immunity from prosecution, as long as they pay six billion dollars, or about 5.5 billion euros. The money is meant to help opioid addicts.

There have also been drama adaptations of the subject. A drama series released in 2021 Dopesick (Disney+) brought the Doctor to the show For Michael Keaton Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

A miniseries will appear in a week Painkiller (Netflix from Thu 10.8.), which is based on the one about the Sacklers of The New Yorker to the point. The author of the story Patrick Radden Keefe is also interviewed in Poitras’s documentary.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed documentary by C More.

Does romance distract from murder investigations?

The first episode of the fourth production season takes Dan Sommerdahl to the vineyard and in his private life, the man struggles with his relationship with Josefine.

In his home country a very popular Dane Murder in Helsingör (2020–) is an exceptionally sunny crime series, as the murders are solved in a maritime landscape in a charming small town on the west coast of Juutinrauma. The main character Dan Sommerdahl (Peter Mygind) lives on a sailboat and in the eight-part fourth season also dreams of sailing around the world.

The charismatic Mygind, who plays the main character, is known from series, among other things Bastion of power and Anna Pihl. A man solves the crimes of his best friend Flemming Torpin (André Babikian) with, and not Dan’s ex-wife Marianne (Laura Drasbæk) relationship with Flemming will no longer mess up the trio, because Dan has Josefine in his sights (Maibritt Saerens).

One of Denmark’s most popular crime writers Anna Gruen the four new stories of the series based on the novels deal with product counterfeiting, drug manufacturing, doping and human smuggling.

In the first two-part episode, the local wine queen is found dead. Suspects are enough. In the small town of Helsingör, the investigation gets complicated, because the crimes and the policemen’s personal relationships sometimes get intricately mixed up.

Both episodes of one story are shown consecutively. The fifth season of the series will premiere in 2024.

Murder in Helsingör, season four, Opens at 9:25 p.m. and 10:25 p.m.