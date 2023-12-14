Today on TV | The Barbie movie is the biggest entertainment phenomenon of the year, and there are many interesting facts about it

The Barbie movie is now available to watch on HBO Max.

First was a toy doll loved by children, Barbie, which grew into a million-dollar business. However, the doll's popularity waned in the 2000s when children discovered new toys.

Then something happened: Margot Robbie's starred Barbie-film broke the bank and became this year's entertainment phenomenon. Now the film, which has already caused a stir, lands on the HBO Max streaming service. Interesting details are listed below About Barbie.

Girl Power!

In Barbie's world, the sun is always shining, hair and outfits are top notch and everyone has a lot of fun under the palm trees.

However, behind the funny exterior of the film lies a strong message about the pressures of modern society and compartmentalized gender roles. In the film, the women are strong actors and the Ken dolls are mere helpers. The film, boasting girl power, has garnered praise for its portrayal of women.

It underlines that girls and women are capable of anything.

Barbie made history

The most successful and watched movie of the year Barbie has grossed a whopping $1.4 billion at the box office. In the process About Greta Gerwig became the first female director to direct a film that grossed more than a billion dollars. Not the funniest of a movie whose idea the movie bosses initially reacted to.

However, Gerwig and Robbie believed in the magic of Barbie, and Robbie, who also served as its producer, has been rumored to earn up to 50 million dollars from the film.

Everything is pink now

So much pink paint sank into the sets of the film that the paint company Rosco was on fire.

For example, houses, streets and lampposts glow in different shades of pink in the film. The pink drug caught the viewers as well, when trend-conscious fashionistas hoarded pink Barbie-style clothes.

A name for a new rise

The names Barbie and Ken have also caused a real boom.

People magazine reported that the name Barbie has been searched for as much as 600 percent more than before since spring. However, the expert told the magazine that it is impossible to say how many American babies will be named after plastic dolls in the coming years.

Ken stole the show

At first, the one playing Ken Ryan Gosling's43, was rumored to be too old for the role.

Gosling hit the critics with a bone in the throat and pulled off the role of the goofy man candy with such dedication that many thought Ken stole the whole show.

“It's clear that the real star of the film is Ryan Gosling's Ken,” The Guardian magazine wrote in its review.

Margot Robbie has said no Barbie gets a sequel, but there is already speculation in Hollywood that Ken would get his very own movie.

Misogynist?

Barbie has been described as a love letter from women to women, on the other hand it has been accused of, among other things, reverse sexism.

For example, a British TV personality Piers Morgan cannonballed in the New York Post Barbie's to be a misogynistic film. He said the film gives a “stupid” image of men.

“Barbie is a feminist utopia where women are all-powerful and men are second-class citizens, needy idiots,” Morgan lamented.

Impossible appearance

The Barbie doll has been criticized for idealizing thinness, and the film has also received its share of criticism.

Researchers have previously found that if Barbie were a real woman, she would be 175 centimeters tall, her bust would be 99 centimeters, her waist would be 45 centimeters, and her hips would be 83 centimeters.

Researchers have stated that, due to the proportions of the body, a flesh-and-blood Barbie would probably have to walk on a quadruped.

Barbie Botox

Inspired by the movie, a doll-like appearance is also sought with beauty operations. A phenomenon called Barbie Botox has spread on social media.

In this treatment, Botox, i.e. the nerve agent botulinum, is injected into the upper back and shoulder muscles of the patient. The purpose of the treatment is to create a narrow neckline and shoulders as distinct as a Barbie doll's.

Harrison Ford decades younger

Harrison Ford was made decades younger in the Indiana Jones remake.



Adventurer Indiana Jones has been a perennial favorite of Finns for over 40 years. And still is.

We have the Fifth and last adventure of the series Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has been a huge hit, not elsewhere. In Hollywood and around the world, it was already condemned as a flop in the summer, and the novelty still hasn't paid off.

by James Mangold steering is a mixed case. It contains too many of the things that have worked in previous Indiana Jones adventures.

Harrison Ford is full of warmth when playing the grumpy adventurer-archaeologist, even though he already turned 81 in the summer.

In the film set in 1969, Dr. Jones is about to retire from the university, when the goddaughter Helena comes to ask what happened to the ancient clockwork built by the mathematician Archimedes. The device is rumored to have mystical powers that could manipulate time.

Before this, the adventure has already seen a long introduction set in 1944, where Indy chases the same device from the hands of the Nazis with Helena's father. In these scenes, Ford has been digitally rejuvenated to 30-40 years old, and for once the rejuvenation effect looks believable.

The fast-paced opening episode is brilliant and breath-taking: it's exactly the kind of celebration of inventive and clever situations that sizzled in the 1980s by Steven Spielberg directed in the first three Indiana Jones adventures.

The pace freezes after this. The cutscenes are long, and many of the chases feel excruciatingly endless.

The direction of the film is lost.

British star playing Helena Phoebe Waller-Bridge offers Harrison Ford a similarly snarky backlash as In hunters of the lost treasure (1981) played by Marion Karen Allenbut significantly more annoying.

Taneli Topelius

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Disney+.