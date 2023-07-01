Today on TV | Television becomes a war drama that takes place in the mind and a refreshing depiction of a rip-off camp

Thank You for Your Service is based on true events.

For true events based on Thank you for your service is a war film where you don’t fight on the front, but in the minds of soldiers sickened by the war.

by David Finkel based on the novel, the story describes young American soldiers who return home from Iraq in 2007.

The war is over, but returning to everyday life is not easy. Men in their twenties have seen the insanity of war and the deaths of their friends. Instead of physical injuries, psychological injuries are so serious that a return to the former life is no longer possible.

The harsh reality hits so hard that instead of family life and relationships, the only ones with whom things even somehow go well are former comrades-in-arms who have experienced the same. There seems to be no medicine for post-traumatic stress disorder, and society has neither the time nor the money to treat it.

Mentally ill soldiers are the darkest of the clouds. They represent the poorest of their social class, and no one seems to be interested. Suicides of veterans are common, and the abandonment of young men is almost the norm.

The subject has been discussed extensively over the decades, especially in the aftermath of the Vietnam War, and no By Jason Hall guided by a difficult subject, bathed in dark tones, but at the same time pleasantly quiet drama offers nothing new in itself. However, it is a good reminder of what kind of injuries war causes to everyday life far behind the front lines.

The main character of the film, which follows the homecoming of several men, is played by Adam, who Miles Teller believably acting. His family is caught in the crossfire of unprecedented hardships. (104)

Thank You for Your Service (2017)

Sub at 21:00

War drama ★★★

Rippileir’s young people are played by Bruno Baer, ​​Linnea Skog, Aamu Milonoff and Amos Brotherus.

A refreshing description of the rip camp and its young people

Finally a movie about rip camp!

One could imagine many different stories around the topic, just as many people have different memories of their own rip camp – some full of nostalgia, and others something else.

Ulla Heikkilän directorial debut film I’m going is a refreshing and interesting description of a rip camp in Finland’s beautiful summer.

Heikkilä, who is interested in communities, is also the screenwriter of Eden.

Among the campers, there are sensitive and rebellious, good-natured and friendly hangouts. Matters of faith arouse discussion, and authorities are challenged.

There is authenticity in the atmosphere and recognizability in the characters.

You have such a good time working with the film that you wish it could last longer so that you could get even more out of it.

Received a Jussi nomination for his supporting role Fairy tale Wind Bear is excellent as a young, insecure, newly graduated priest who longs for more tradition, holiness and mystery in the camp.

Key Young Actors – Bruno Baer, Morning Milonoff, Linnea Skog, Amos Brotherus, Noa Salonen – as well as the rest of the background crew are admirably natural in their roles.

Heikkilä has said that Aliisa, played by Aamu Milonoff, is a personal character. (88)

Eden (2020) TV2 at 22:05 Drama ★★★★