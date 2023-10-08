Today on TV | Sylvester Stallone presents his family idyll, but how much of the new series is true?

The Family Stallone series shows Sylvester Stallone as a relaxed and funny guy.

Action star Sylvester Stallone in his new reality TV series, in his seventies, he finally does what he has previously failed to do in his long career: the series shows him as a relaxed and funny guy.

Skyshowtime service The Family Stallone (2023–) smiles in a good way. In addition to Stallone, 77, himself, the main stars of the series are his 55-year-old wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone as well as their three adult daughters who turn out to be witty.

Knowing the recent, stormy twists and turns of Stallone’s married life, when watching the series, one has to wonder how much of the “truth” of the reality TV series is actually true – and how much of it includes catchphrases rehearsed for the series.

Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone hung out in New York in May at the premiere party of The Family Stallone series.

At the beginning, Stallone returns from a filming trip in Oklahoma, where he has lived for six months while filming his crime drama series Tulsa King. Characterized as gentle, Jennifer-wife and children – 26 years old Sophia24 years old Sistine and 20 years old Scarlett – are waiting at home in California, happy but nervous.

Although Stallone and Flavin had been dating for 35 years at the time of filming the series last summer and had been married for 25 of them already, Flavin says she still gets butterflies in her stomach when she sees her husband after a long break.

“I’m always nervous. After we’ve been apart for a couple of weeks, it’s like meeting again for the first time,” Flavin admits to his daughters.

It is obvious that the coexistence described as quite rosy in the series is not the whole truth about the relationship between Stallone and Flavin.

Off-camera, Flavin filed for divorce last August, citing her husband’s lavish lifestyle — only to withdraw the filing a month later.

Interruption is never mentioned in the series, though The Family Stallone was filmed around the same time as the marriage crisis.

Despite the embellishment, the series captivates. This kind of Stallone has not been seen in his films: he laughs, jokes, invents puns and is apparently really shocked when Sistine’s daughter pulls a prank on him at the birthday party, saying that he is pregnant.

In effect, Stallone now seems to be retracing his early 1990s misfires as a comedian. Crime comedy Oscar (1991) and a silly action comedy Stop! Or mom will shoot (1992) were megaflops that Stallone is after Renny Harlin’s from directing From Cliffhanger (1993) tried to keep the smile away from his lips.

Now the gray-haired Stallone has the last moments to create a relaxed image of himself.

In The Family Stallone he gets to present to the cameras a kind of American sitcom caricature: a loving and easy-going father who turns tense and grumpy as soon as the grown-up daughters even mention anything about their male friends.

Each of the energetic daughters is just starting their own career: Sophia and Sistine, who worked as a model, are already hosting their own podcast, and Sistine and Scarlet aim to become actors, like their father.

The series manages to get a lot out of the funny contradiction between Stallone’s film image, everyday persona and reality TV world. The reality TV series is undoubtedly Stallone’s best bet to date. It reveals Rambo– and Rocky-muscles from the movie star that we didn’t even know he had.

The second season is already being made.

The Family Stallone, Skyshowtime, new episodes on Mondays.

A new foursome with men in the same room

The main characters of the fourth season of the series: Jasmin, Sanni T, Airi and Sanni K.

Female soldiersThe fourth season of the series follows the daily life of the army in the Karelian brigade in Vekaranjärvi.

Follow up in the series Airi from Roiko, Jasmin Chabniaa, Sanni from Tolva and Sanni Kummalaa. The four entered service in July 2022.

The opening episode traditionally begins with the introduction of the main characters and the events of the first days of the service. Discussions are sparked, among other things, by staying in a shared room with men and what kind of hair color is suitable for the army.

Airi, who gives a dashing first impression, at least seems to be satisfied with the fact that the newbies are accommodated in mixed rooms.

“When there are a lot of batteries in the same space, there is unnecessary daily drama. It’s much better to have a shared room, it can be calmer.”

Sanni K. Sanni from Lahti is very memorable from the first episode. Sanni’s mother reveals that she worked as her daughter’s servant. Sanni also describes herself as quite sleepy in the morning.

“I’m kind of waiting for them to start telling us, it can’t be that easy now”, Sanni K reflects after the first night of sleeping in the garrison.

The best thing about the series is that the young women are very natural in front of the camera and talk about things directly.

One of the main characters in the series, in addition to the women, is a corporal Genorice Kalala. His conversational and direct way of leading his team could be followed by many more experienced leaders.

Based on the first episode, a very happy and positive picture is painted of the defense forces and the rookie era. It would be desirable to show some cracks in the future episodes, because the army is not just a fun summer camp for young people.

Mari Kononen

Female soldiers, 4th season, TV2 at 21:00 and 21:25 & Yle Areena.