Today on TV | Swedish-Finnish rapper Markoolio surprises Swedish TV with his mother Irma

Markolio has been super popular in Sweden for 25 years, and there is no end in sight. With the new TV series, the superstar’s mother Irma has also joined.

Swedish-Finnish rapper and media personality Marko “Markolio” Lehtosalo and his mother Irma Lehtosalo are charmed by the Swedes.

Swedes have loved Tai Markoliot since the 1990s. Irma has only recently become a celebrity.

This is thanks to the TV series that started at the beginning of the year Marko & Irma. In it, son Marko, 48, builds a house for his beloved mother, 67. The series is shown on Sweden’s TV4 channel.

First, Irma appeared on Marko’s social media channels. The boy suddenly said that the mother is liked.

“He doesn’t really have any filters. When I put clips of him on my Instagram account, the hustle and bustle starts. He comes right through the screen”, Marko analyze his mother for Aftonbladet.

Those from Lahti son and mother happened to be doing housework.

Irma’s old home in the Stockholm archipelago was completely moldy. The house was demolished. A new one had to be built in its place.

Why not record the project for television as well. Marko and Irma had already had time to go on adventures on YouTube on the channel of a Stockholm-based electrical and HVAC company.

Aftonbladet opens the concept of the series: Irma comes up with the idea, Marko implements it – and at the same time tries to keep the budget and the working group in check.

See also Hockey Canada won the Finnish Women's Under-18 Ice Hockey World Cup semi-final match Marko has financed the building of Irma’s new home entirely from his own pocket, Swedish media reports.

Swedish newspaper Tail has told the value of the finished house is about 3.4 million kroner, i.e. about 300,000 euros.

The rapper pays for the violins, the developer assures.

“The production team is monitoring the situation from the sidelines. There is nothing financial about this,” says the construction manager Håkan Svanström.

Markoolio has had enough money.

Evening News news in 2007 from Lehtosalo’s business. He was selling the Swedish online poker company Bestpoker to a British investment company. After the deal, his share of the British company was approximately 7 million kroner in cash, i.e. just under 700 thousand euros.

However, Irma’s house has not been financed with dividends alone. Hänt says that Markolio raised additional funding with his bread: gigging hard.

Ilta-Sanomat also interviewed Marko and Irma in 2000. The boy was at the peak of his popularity at that time.

The investment paid off. Marko & Irma has been praised, among other things, for its “flavor of life”. A difficult house building project brings out great emotions.

The background of the son and mother also adds depth to the story. The family with three children moved from Lahti to the suburbs of Stockholm in 1975. Irma was only 19 at the time, Marko six months old.

Then bad things happened. Dad disappeared. Left alone, the mother started drinking. Domestic violence also occurred.

Despite this, Marko has said that his relationship with his mother has always been good.

“Mother has been both mother and father to me. I grew up without a father. I never really gave up hope about my mother, I trusted that the end would be happy. And this is what happened,” he told Aftonbladet at the launch of the series.

However, not everyone has been entertained by Marko and Irma’s warm spirit. Nyheter24website tells About the anonymous letter Irma received. It criticized him for not being so open about his past.

“They say it only brings a bad reputation to Swedish-Finns. But the mother has never said that her alcoholism was caused by her being Finnish. The author can go to hell,” Marko wishes, according to the site.

Markolio has never hidden his Finnish roots. Even in ice hockey, he has said that he supports Finland.

Markolio has been one of Sweden’s most popular Finns for a quarter of a century.

He is known for his tongue-in-cheek, primarily party-oriented rap music in its many forms. Even the artist name is borrowed from an American official brother From Coolio (1963–2022).

The first single of 1998 Sommar och sol had quickly made the immigrant a star, but the 2000 tour, so to speak blew up the pot. “Finne-Marko” filled the 13,000-seat, legendary Globen – that is, the hall where Finland once beat Sweden in ice hockey in 1995.

Lehtosalo has released a total of nine albums. One of them, from 2004 Born in Finland, has been recorded in Finnish. His latest single Kassanova he published last fall.

Today, 48-year-old Markolio is, in addition to his music career, also a well-known TV personality. Still, the man manages to go around concert stages just as diligently. With those services, he also decorated his mother’s new home.

His music career Lehtosalo is also a well-known TV face.

He has acted in a few Swedish comedy series, in addition to which he has competed in many reality TV shows. It went the best Let’s Dance (Swedish interpretation Dancing with the Stars -program): Lehtosalo won the eighth season of the program in 2013. He has also acted as the Swedish Talent– as the host of the program.

Lehtosalo was married by Jessica Westergård with the years 2014–2020. The couple had already met in 2008. They have three children together.

In the new TV series, Lehtosalo says that he enjoys being single “greatly”.

Marko & Irma, MTV Katsomo.

Correction 7.2. at 10:33 a.m.: Markolio and Jessica Westergård got married in 2014, not 2008, as was written earlier in the story.