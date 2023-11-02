Today on TV | Skier roles require rigorous training: “Body fat percentage dropped below ten”

The actors of the Lahti 2001 series trained for five hours a day at Vierumäki ski camp, among other things.

Cast everyone did Lahti 2001 -series skiing scenes themselves. Ski training started in October 2022, physical trainer Juha Silvennoinen and ski coach Laura Jarvan under.

The first practices were held in Kiviko’s ski hall before the snow came.

“I had an elementary school background in skiing. I fell three times during eco training on the downhill, and the teacher said that this is not going to do anything, no matter where you are going. On the other hand, he also didn’t know how persistent the Actors are. We are used to doing a lot of work”, says Virpi Kuitu performing Minka Kuustonen.

The actors also trained at the Vierumäki ski camp for five hours of skiing a day.

None of them counted kilometers, but the effects of skiing on the body began to show.

“There was quite a lot of grease. Skiing is such a comprehensive sport because it involves the upper body and lower body working all the time. The body fat percentage dropped below ten”, says Jari Isometsän the role Jon-Jon Geitel.

“I have never been in as good shape as I was then. The body is doing really well, it was so eye-opening,” Kuustonen continues.

For someone who grew up in paloheina Johannes Holopainen skiing is a familiar sport, but technical coaching opened up a new world.

The technique has changed since the 2001 World Championships in Lahti. Mika Myllylä Holopainen, who presents, reminds how the straight push was Myllylä’s trademark, and the movement was very big. Modern push-up technique has changed so that the hands stay pretty close to the body as a tight package.

Holopainen’s skiing winter culminated in Lapponia skiing last April in Lapland.

“I skied 30 kilometers on the first day, 25 kilometers on the second day, and 80 kilometers on the last day of skiing.”

Lahti 2001, Ruutu.

Helsingin Sanomat and Ruutu belong to the Sanoma Group.