Today on TV | Single ship reality is returning to the screen after a ten-year hiatus, Syöksykierre is a new thriller series about the hospital world

Esko Eerikäinen is supporting the singles on Sinkkulaiva, which is going on a new round. If ten years ago the participants were wary of cameras, now they appear in front of them in a relaxed and relaxed manner. Tommi is the first to look for the woman.

Properly have a wonderful erotic evening! For a single ship stepped on With Tom is to find a humorous and playful female companion. The darker, in Tommi’s opinion, the naughtier. Everything in Tommi’s speeches is erotic. The evening is erotic, the cabin is erotic, the next day is also erotic.

Tommi’s woman hunting is followed Single ship in the first episode. Sometimes the man plays Riverdance and sometimes a “magic potion” is poured.

Single ship host Esko Eerikäinen is supporting Tommi and other singles on the waves of the Baltic Sea.

“I will receive them when they come aboard. As the day progresses, I talk to them about how it went and what would be a good way to move forward. I guide and advise, I comfort. In the evening or the next morning, we go over how it went and what is to come.”

The single ship’s cruise host is Esko Eerikäinen.

Single ship has previously been shown on Nelos. Eerikäinen was involved in it ten years ago. Now the program can be seen on the latest Tuuli MTV Katsomo and later on Sub from August 27. The series was originally supposed to be filmed on the Silja Europa, which traveled between Helsinki and Tallinn.

“Due to the war, Silja Europa was leased to Amsterdam for the use of refugees. The single ship changed to Baltic Princess and the route to Turku-Stockholm, which is calmer and not exactly a party route. People were happy to go along. Since quite a lot of these have been done, they knew where they were going, and they weren’t afraid of cameras in the same way as, for example, ten years ago,” explains Eerikäinen.

On a single ship follows the journey of 15 main characters. The production told them the instructions in the port regarding, among other things, the use of alcohol.

“They knew which program to go to and what was expected of them. The fact that people use alcohol there was never the purpose of the program. Kännen’s confusion has been seen so many times. Yes, we were all told that they don’t want to do that. We trusted that people know how to be the way they should be.”

Singles had a certain privacy. According to Eerikäinen, the cameras were not rolling in the cabins all the time.

In the second episode, we follow chef Markku, whose passion is food.

“If someone was too cranky in the evening or in a terrible mess in the morning, of course we didn’t want to shove the cameras in their faces.”

How then it happened? Did you find love?

Eerikäinen’s answer is surprising! Filmed last fall Single ship we have already had time to sail to the port of marriage.

“This summer, one couple got married. I was asked to the wedding, but unfortunately I couldn’t make it.”

When Eerikäinen received the wedding invitation, he wondered if the couple might be serious. But they were serious, because the couple in love came to greet him at the Radio Nova Festival in June.

Eerikäinen points out that many people set out on the journey with the attitude that they go looking for encounters.

“They then became conversational partners, dating partners, and provably a married couple.”

Single ship, MTV3 Katsomo.

In the new series, the doctor’s decision leads to a nightmare

On a chaotic night in the emergency room, Dr. Lucinda Edwards (Niamh Algar, center) leaves overdose patient Ramya Morgan (Priyanka Patel) in charge.

In a tight pace in the thriller series doctor Lucinda Edwards (Niamh Algar) is faced with a nightmarish decision: there is only one bed available in the emergency department, but two critically ill patients are brought to the hospital almost simultaneously. One is a drug overdose patient, and the other is a youth who has been shot.

“God heavens! Is a junkie more important than a child? Superintendent Beth Relph (Hannah Walters) squints as Lucinda empises.”

Lucinda transfers Edith, who has overdosed, to another ward, leaving her with young doctor Ramya Morgan (Priyanka Patel) to the responsibility. Why does such an experienced doctor hesitate in his decision? And just minutes before, who has called Lucinda Rose?

The overdose patient's death and Edwards' actions are investigated by Lucinda's former colleague George Adjei (Jordan Kouamé) and Norma Callahan (Helen Behan).

The Finnish name of the five-part British series Fall spiral (Malpractice, 2023) describes well the consequences that Lucinda’s decision has. An official complaint is made about Edith’s death, and the events of the evening begin to be investigated. The tension of the series is maintained when new bits of information are constantly dropped to the viewer. The detective work of the hospital world has tragic effects on Lucinda’s career and family life. Will he sink with his lies?

by Philip Barantin directed series was created by a doctor who worked Grace Ofori-Attah, who has drawn on his own experiences for the script. It is transmitted, because the pressure of the emergency department and the dynamics of the staff feel real.

Algar is also known from the science fiction series Raised by Wolves (2020–2022).

Irish Niamh Algar, 31, who plays Lucinda, believably conveys her character’s conflicting emotions, distress and uncertainty.

Maria Oravakangas

Fall cycle, TV1 at 22:00. All episodes in Yle Areena.