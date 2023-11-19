Today on TV | Presenter Anne Kukkohovi boldly goes towards something new

A year ago, Anne Kukkohovi broke away from the familiar and safe and went on a trip. The favorite presenter is not leaving TV jobs, even if the road leads abroad.

Past year has been the host Anne Kukkohovill a time of great changes and insights. Last summer, he packed his possessions into storage, temporarily moved into a home hotel and headed out into the world.

“It feels like I’ve lived completely in the moment and enjoyed life. This is a wonderful phase of life”, says Kukkohovi, 53.

First, the road led to Europe and then to the United States via New York to Santa Monica, California, where he enjoyed the pulse of the city with full sips.

During his vacation from traveling, he has been doing a lot of work on TV shows. A work project especially dear to Kukkohovi, Finns have charmed MTV3 Whole Finland bakes, which is now returning to TV screens with new episodes. Kukkohovi has hosted the program since 2013.

“I believe that the secret of the program’s popularity is that Koko Suomi leipoo is a genuinely good program where nothing bad happens to anyone. In this world situation, people need positivity,” Kukkohovi says.

“Another thing that surely appeals to viewers is that baking doesn’t look at social class, age or gender. The program is suitable for everyone from baby to old age.”

as a model, Kukkohovi, known as an entrepreneur and host, will soon be seen in a very different TV project than before.

The host has kept his private life and relationships out of the public eye, but in December he will be seen on MTV3 Sometähti’s Single Life – in the new season of the series, which follows the dating of the participants in a diary-like manner.

Kukkohovi says that at first the idea of ​​opening up one’s love life in front of the camera was exciting.

“I have never shared my dating relationships or my private life in public before. People’s reaction was thought-provoking at first, but telling the camera felt easy and natural. I just let the camera roll,” he says.

series Kukkohovi has filmed in, among other places, California, which is a particularly dear place for the host. He laughs that dating in Finland would have come to nothing in the midst of busy work.

“After long working days, you’re so tired that dating is the last thing on your mind! For example, June rolled around Whole Finland bakes program, and the shooting schedule was such that I simply wouldn’t have had time to go on a date.”

“Fortunately Sometähti’s Single Life -production was suited to the fact that I could shoot videos in California, where I went after Midsummer. I then made up for the lost time there in terms of dating.”

Kukkohovi says that dating abroad is different for him than it is in Finland, because the publicity at home somewhat limits meeting new people.

“In the United States and abroad in general, it’s so much more free. I can walk hand in hand and kiss and no one will know me. There is sometimes a suffocating feeling in Finland.”

The end of the year Kukkohovi spends time in Finland preparing for the next adventures. Next year, he will go abroad again, but where and why, he does not want to reveal in detail yet.

“Let’s say that I have received a job offer from America. I have now arranged things in Finland and things are progressing under their own weight”, he states.

All of Finland is baking, MTV3 at 20:00.

Tom Mack (Tauno Palo) flirts with Leila Lumikki Linna (Helena Kara).

Another kind of role for Tauno Palo

Domestic ones the films can be easily divided into a few basic genres: silly country comedies, hilarious military farces and all other films starring Tauno Fire and Ansa Ikonen.

Graduated in 1952 He came through the window is a domestic comedy unlike any other in a nice way. Even though Tauno Palo plays in it, he plays a slightly different role than usual.

Fire plays American hockey coach Tom Mack, who has a Finnish mother. Mack arrives in Helsinki via Turku due to bad flying weather. The mouthy man immediately begins to chase the stubbornly behaving fashion designer Leila Lumikki Linna whom he meets at the airport, who is played, not by Ansa Ikonen, but this time Helena Kara.

When Leila doesn’t warm up to the two-minded approach of the coach’s lover, a man breaks into the woman’s apartment at night through the window. Hilarious, misunderstanding-based banter and bubbling romantic couple play have been unnecessarily enriched with an unnecessary crime subplot.

Fortunately, the coach’s job descriptions take a back seat, because hockey played without protective equipment looks really dangerous anyway.

Americans the machine gun dialogue that imitates slapstick comedies has clever diction in places, even if the fast speech does not always sit very well with the mouths of the domestic actors.

Hannu Leminen guiding and together Kaarlo Nuorvalan in the frolicking scripted with the 1950s winter Helsinki with its cars and stylish people looks really great.

Timo Kuismin

Romantic comedy

She Came Through the Window (1952) ★★★

TV1 at 1:15 p.m.