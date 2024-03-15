Today on TV | Now we travel by land and sea

New tourism program Race Across the World differs Amazing Race From Finland first of all, because it travels by land and sea – and not by flying.

In addition to being climate-friendly, it makes the program more environmentally friendly. Moving from one place to another by plane for the sake of competition seems silly and narrow-minded. It's a completely different feeling when competitors try to rush from stage to stage on trains, buses or ferries.

Based on the first episode, even my own eyes were opened. How wonderful it would be to ride trains in the splendor of Moroccan colors!

From competitors in addition, all smart devices and credit cards were taken away and they were given a travel fund of 3,000 euros, which should last until Helsinki. That sounds like an exciting experience in itself. How would you survive on road trips without a navigator or an iPhone?

In the initial episode, the competitors of six pairs, Jutta and Juha Larm, Juha Itkonen and his son NobleMolyBros ie Iba and I won't, Minttu Kaulanen and a daughter Jasmin Isomäki, Meeri Koutaniemi and a friend Meiju Niskala mixed Niko Saarinen and mother Outi Mykkänen, leave Morocco for Finland. The first intermediate stop is located in Gibraltar.

The first one based on the episode, you can't pick anyone as a favorite, but it's nice to listen to Niko Saarinen and his mother's words, for example.

The most memorable moments of the episode are Juha and Jutta Larmi's embarrassing moments, when Jutta realizes that she has lost a large part of the travel fund. He breaks into a desperate cry.

“So, I've really wasted our money!” Jutta screams in distress.

Her husband Juha is not startled by the situation, but immediately starts to calm the panicking Jutta. His ability to react calmly impresses the viewer.

“No problem, I have my own here. Let's take it easy, take it easy,” he says slowly.

Despair turns into relief when Jutta finally realizes that she put her own money in Juha's bag. Jutta explains to the cameras in the interview clip filmed later that she suffers from her lively mind, which burdens her. He would also like to find peace and get the rounds down in his everyday life.

“Fortunately, you weren't angry with me,” she thanks her husband.

Race Across the World Finland, MTV3 at 21:00

Touching monster scrambling

For the clash between Godzilla and King Kong, megalomaniacal special effects are needed in the disaster scene.

World of the biggest questions, what if Gozilla and King Kong met, the one that has bothered me the most during sleepless nights? Since they both have a violent background, they would hardly go to a bar together, and what would they even do there when neither of them can talk.

The encounter can only lead to a fight, but which side should you take?

Godzilla is a Japanese prehistoric creature, taller than a skyscraper, whose specialty is flattening big cities. The more American Kong, on the other hand, is a gorilla but enormously larger. It is usually chartered from its distant home island to the public, when a huge house-wrecker is needed. So both of them are basically urban pests.

Godzilla vs. Cong is the fourth film in the series called MonsterVerse by the Legendary film company. They all revolve around Godzilla and King Kong. From horror films (e.g. Y/H/S 2012) familiar by Adam Wingard in a megalomaniac disaster filled with special effects that is directed mostly by hilarity, the two meet, but even that is not enough. As the third wheel, a metallic robot monster modeled after Godzilla joins the game.

Together the trio makes a stink in Hong Kong, of which there is not much left. There are quite a few intriguing side paths. There is a cave in Antarctica that leads to a parallel reality inside the Earth, and from there we finally get to the long-awaited climax that lasts and lasts.

The people are small in this film, but when you look closely, you might recognize e.g. from the holiday of collapsing houses. by Alexander Skarsgård and by Millie Bobby Brown. A little girl practicing sign language with Kong (Kaylee Hottle) is the most interesting character in the whole numbing mess. (108)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), TV5 at 21:00. Excitement ★★