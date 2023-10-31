Today on TV | “Nakking is often a self-esteem boost,” says the host of the Naked Attraction Suomi program

Is again time to take off your clothes on a first date, when you’ve already become a phenomenon Naked Attraction Finland returns with new episodes.

The third season continues the familiar love formula: the main characters choose their dating partner from among five candidates based on this naked body.

“People are tired of Tinder, and this is a great way to meet new people. First we are naked and only on the first date are we wearing clothes. It’s a pretty special pattern,” laughs the special-level sex therapist piloting the program Marja Kihlström.

Kihlström says that for the participants, “tackling” has often been a real self-esteem boost.

“The best thing of all is that people invariably feel that the program has been an important experience.”

“It’s wonderful to see how a person really radiates with joy, even if he hasn’t been chosen for a date. Once, one of the participants brought us flowers and a bun after the shoot, because he was so happy about the day of the shoot.”

It is important that people feel safe and comfortable in front of the cameras.

When you’re working without strings, the temperature of the studio is also important.

“No one wants to be in front of the camera like a shrimp. When the program started, even the man asked that you take care that it’s not too cold during filming”, the host grins.

In an exciting shooting situation, surprising bodily functions can also occur.

“Sometimes tension causes an erection, and that’s completely normal. Before filming, I tell the men waiting in the booths that it’s okay if this happens. You can’t always control your penis.”

Filming has had to be stopped a few times, when the tension has played tricks on the men.

“I’ve shouted that filming stopped, and then we’ll just wait and let the body calm down a bit. I’ve sometimes joked with men that an erection is a measure of pleasure.”

In previous seasons, friendships and budding romances have been sparked between the participants.

“Even in the new season, the sparks have flown.”

“It was fun to see the participants’ follow-up videos that they had filmed after their dates. In some of the videos, we were there without clothes,” Kihlström reveals.

Around the time of the first season of the series, nudity was a bit frowned upon.

Kihlström says that there are still people who wonder, but the vast majority of feedback is positive.

She says that she is especially happy about messages that praise how nice it is to see different breasts, bellies or legs on TV.

“I have received messages in which the program is praised for its excellent sexual education, and how wonderful it is to see different bodies of different ages.”

Naked Attraction Suomi, season 3, TV5 at 21:00 & Discovery+.

A drug trial can be a step into the unknown

In the Prisma program, the effects of drugs on test subjects are monitored and their experiences are heard.

Many those suffering from depression expect a lot from psychedelics. It is a journey into the unknown, and for many patients the last hope.

The researchers are still working on the development, but the German documentary is hopeful. The documentary monitors the effects of psychedelic drugs on test subjects.

“Psychedelics can mix things up in an instant,” Dr Andrea Jungaberne tells.

“That’s why they work so well in diseases that involve limitations and inflexibility, such as depression, fear and obsessions. Things move (in the head) to new places, and the patient can gain new perspectives on his thoughts.”

The research is carried out at the same time in two places. In a hospital in Berlin, test subjects receive hallucinogenic psilocybin.

Andreas is study subject no. 24. She became ill after taking care of her disabled daughter for five years. Andears felt like he couldn’t connect with other people anymore.

Andreas dares to take a step into the unknown because he sees no other options.

Therapy and psychiatric drugs have already been tried.

“I have always felt like I was a prisoner in this reality I grew up in,” Andreas says.

Now he feels that he has gained a new perspective in the treatments. Understanding the repressed feelings starts the healing process. The treatments are aimed at aha experiences.

Three months after the psychedelic treatment, Andreas still has questions. The new everyday life is not without its problems either.

The documentary gives a sad but at the same time hopeful feeling.

It’s great that medicine is evolving. But not everyone can be helped, says the doctor who participated in the study.

Treatments don’t always work.

Summer Kerttula

Prisma: The return of psychedelic drugs, TV1 at 19:00 & Yle Areena.