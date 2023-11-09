Today on TV | Matti Nykänen’s portrait is a dive into the Finnish man’s grief

The Matti Nykänen – Elämä on laiffii series has been directed by Sami Kieksi, who dealt with exclusion and loneliness in his previous works.

When is watched all six episodes Matti Nykänen – Life is laiffii series (2023), it seems quite natural that the well-known life of the ski jumping legend has been reacquainted with marginalization and loneliness in his works Sami Kieksi.

On the golden Venla Logged In Awarded for his documentary series (2020–), Kieksi directed his first work Some Deep Story -TV series (2016–2022).

The MTV original series produced by Aller Studios is also a dive into a Finnish man’s life. Although close friends and other people were there to support, the final responsibility for the choices in his life remained For now to himself.

“I found a shy and sensitive boy. In order to cover up the sensitivity, they began to taste intoxicants,” Kieksi told MTV3 Special interview after five in the program.

The documentary series is divided into six episodes, the first of which focuses on his sports career and the other five on the years when the publicity around Nykänen only intensified.

Kieksi has found new material in Spain and Pirkanmaa and set out to digitize the content himself. It was important to him that Nykänen’s (1963–2019) own voice is also heard in each episode.

The number of interviewees in the series is wide, and Nykänen’s life is illuminated with many memories.

Among other things, many decades-long friends can be heard Ari Saarinen and Vesa FinskaIS’s sports reporter who closely followed his career and life Marko Lempinena veteran ski jumper Pasi Huttunen and sports friends Janne Ahonen, Juha Mieto and Jouko Salomäki.

A meritorious addition to the series is the 1980s hard rival, who represented East Germany By Jens Weissflog Being with. Weissflog is like a mirror image of Nykä; life could have gone so peacefully, but it turned out differently.

One of Nykänen’s closest acquaintances was a musician Jussi Niemi. He met Nykänen for the first time at the Pöllövaari restaurant in Jyväskylä.

“I saw tremendous enthusiasm in Mati, that he now has something new. Matti had been in really deep waters after his jumping career,” says Niemi.

An artist career began, and the debut album immediately followed Night of surprises (1992) sold gold. Money came, but it also went.

“There were people who started taking care of Mati’s affairs”, remembers Seiska’s former editor-in-chief Eeva-Helena Jokitaipale.

“What came, went. The money burned in the account,” says the widow Pia Nykänen.

In order to pay the debts, the medals were also traded – even as far as America. According to the program, a businessman Pentti Kouri would have paid one million marks for the medals, which eventually ended up in the Sports Museum thanks to a citizen’s collection.

Matti Nykänen, a booze fiend, couldn’t get enough of it in his life. A long-time friend and Seiska’s credit editor I guess Merilä says directly that Matti was an alcoholic.

Pia Nykänen reckons with the past.

“The biggest challenge in our lives was Mati’s use of alcohol and other substances.”

Marko Lempinen reviews:

“He poured out his inner pain. In order to mitigate the shyness, the use of alcohol began to increase strongly.”

Jouko Salomäki, Olympic champion in wrestling, tried to help.

“Matti was in bad shape. Hands shook; he was mentally and physically tired.”

Even at the revival meeting, they prayed for Nykänen that he would be freed from the devil of booze. But:

“Even Jesus didn’t help when I started to feel like a tentacle,” Nykänen had said to Jokitaipalee.

One of the memoirists is an entrepreneur Jutta Larmwho lived with his spouse at the time Petteri Jussilan with Nykänen and Mervi Tapolan as neighbors in Ylöjärvi.

A moved Larm returns to the tragedy of July 27, 2004, while flipping through a photo album.

Petteri Jussila drowned in front of his home while trying to save his son who had to rely on the water.

Larm tells how hard the tragedy was for Matti Nykä as well.

“I think it left a big mark on Matt. I know that it was a terrible loss for Mati.”

In the final episode, Pia Nykänen talks about her husband’s last days.

“This is the last time I saw Mati alive,” points out Pia Nykänen, sitting on the bed.

Matti Nykänen – Elämä on laiffii, MTV Katsomo+ & MTV3 at 21:00 (episode 1/6).

The daughter continues her father’s life’s work behind the wheel of the truck

Ari’s father still travels with Anni-Riina Lindholm. Sometimes the gaps can be explosive.

Kangas Cape Anni-Riina Lindholm drive the truck towards the wood loading site along the narrow forest road.

Sitting next to me Ari-a father who accompanies his 24-year-old daughter and guides her before transferring the family business to Anni-Riina and her brother.

The coming generational change scares Anni-Riina – especially when the company is her father’s life’s work.

“You can only hope for the best and work hard for it. Fortunately, there are us I bet with two now, that if we could even be together, we could be like my father”, says Lindholm.

New Truck drivers Finland – the opening episode of the reality series follows the everyday life of drivers working in four different companies. The series also deals strongly with family dynamics – which is a successful solution in terms of the program’s interest.

The series shows what it’s like to work closely with one’s family: sometimes the surface gets tight, but the good moments seem to overcome the bad ones.

Anni-Riina Lindholm has been driving a wood truck for six years. Relations with the father are sometimes explosive when he teaches his daughter the secrets of the industry.

Based on the first episode, the drivers’ everyday lives are not torn out of unnecessary drama.

You shouldn’t expect anything from the series Truck drivers on ice – program like “I make money at the risk of my life” reposting, but rather TV5’s A hero by profession -the everyday life of the reality series.

Work is what it is: early mornings, making loads, slippery roads, lunch breaks at gas stations, hundreds of driving kilometers and dark evenings.

When watching the series, you can’t help but notice the collaboration with a truck company. of TV5 A hero by profession and the one that followed Road heroes also flagged after the car brand.

Helsingin Sanomat and Nelonen belong to the Sanoma Group.

Maria Oravakangas

Truck drivers Finland, episode 1/10, Nelonen at 20:00.