Today on TV | Maria Veitola goes to the night village again – Erika Vikman opens her home

Erika Vikman is participating in the Yökylä Maria Veitola program for the second time.

Supplier Maria Veitola packs his pajamas again and heads to visit people he knows from the public Maria Veitola in Yökylä in the program. In the opening episode of the ninth season, a singer travels by Erika Vikman home.

One of Finland's most popular artists at the moment opens the doors to his first home, where he adorns the toilet wall Madonna's photo, and the wardrobe is full of different performance outfits, from corsets to boots.

Vikman is known as a flamboyant and outspoken artist, but according to his own words, he is almost a recluse, with hardly any visitors. He says that the gigs take up so much energy that he is hardly able to do social things on weekdays when he is tired. The apple of the singer's eye is the dog Peppi, who moved to Vikman when he was one year old.

“I don't like going out or doing so-called sports. 'in vain'. That's how I realized that the quality of life improves if I have a reason to go out the door.”

Vikman takes Veitola to the studio, where the singer's latest single is being finished. On the way home, we stop to pick up a crystal lamp, which the singer has bought from Tori.fi. Vikman likes online shopping and second hand.

Then the talk turns to love and Vikman's new boyfriend, whom she met on the dating app Tinder. The singer has said in interviews that she has been dating a man who works as a doctor for a long time.

“He's funny, smart, handsome… Our humor and all our chemistry work really well. You noticed it right away. We met very quickly, because I can't chat for long.”

Vikman says that he jumped on the train and went to meet a Tinder acquaintance. Right from the first meeting, her heart skipped a beat when she saw the man at the train station.

“I saw that he is about that tall. My heart just melted right away.”

Vikman says that the man is Veitola's age, i.e. around fifty, and in a life situation where he can fully invest in the relationship. Veitola, in her straightforward style, wonders if older men are to Vikman's liking.

“Older men are more charismatic, and they don't fuss anymore. I've never been attracted to people my age or younger. Maybe it's that I don't always feel that I'm balanced, so I look for that balance from someone else, Vikman reflects.”

This is the second time that Vikman is involved Maria Veitola in Yökylä in the program. Last time, the singer was seen in the series with his ex-spouse Ilkka “Danny” Lipsanen with 2018.

However, Danny or any other ex-spouse is not mentioned in the program even when Vikman tells Veitola about his former relationships.

He says that his moods change throughout the year, and in the singer's most auspicious seasons, his relationship is also put to the test. Vikman emphasizes that in a relationship you have to understand and endure the other person's down time, which will pass anyway.

In addition to love, Vikman openly talks about anxiety and depression in the program. He has given up alcohol and feels better than he has in a long time.

Maria Veitola in Yökylä, MTV3 at 21:00.

From futiskent to fashion designer

Mauro Severino is also known from the football field.

Ten the designer will be put to the test again To the top of fashion in the series, which made a successful return to TV screens last year after a long break.

The series based on the American format does not offer any real surprises, but why should it when the concept works once.

The host of the program Miisa Grekov, which is a welcome addition to the TV host lineup. Fortunately, the relaxed Grekov does not fall into the same fake mood as many of his colleagues.

Mentors of competitors also perform excellently Sofia Järnefeltas well as judges Sami Sykkö and Mert Otsamo.

The contestants and their creations are of course the heart of the series. At the very beginning, the 24-year-old becomes an interesting person in particular Mauro Severino.

Severino, who played football as a profession, is familiar from sewing videos on Tiktok.

“The more details, the more it raises questions in people,” he tells the cameras.

He is the wild card of the competition, because the saying “I'd rather overdo it than underdo it” is true in his creations.

In the jury's opinion, even less would be enough.

“It was like a baker who just decorates and decorates his cake”, Sykkö evaluates.

Here, even the viewer is excited to see what the designer will come up with next.

The tasks are as confusing as before. The viewer can't quite get to the bottom of what is being searched for in the first task, but neither can the competitors.

The gratifying thing is that in this series you don't have to smile, but you tell the camera if you're being silly.

“It was annoying when everyone else had a lot of ideas and I had zeroes on the board. That's okay, I don't want to do this in hell”, wanting to win the race Aleksi Peräkylä says.

Niina Enqvist

To the top of fashion, MTV3 at 20:00.