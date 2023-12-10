Today on TV | Malin Buska does a terrific role as the Queen of Sweden

Mika Kaurismäki's Girl King is a personal drama about Kristina, who ruled Sweden in the 17th century.

Swedish queenly Kristina's (1626–1689) role requires the actor to have strength, sensitivity and the ability to express conflicting emotions, such as restlessness and loneliness – and firm confidence in one's own abilities.

Swedish Malin Buska wake Mika Kaurismäki in an abbreviated biopic Girl king successfully brought to life the disputed young queen, whose twenty-year reign contained both ruthless decisions and rational solutions that emphasized the civilization of the Enlightenment.

Raised as a boy, the self-absorbed ruler caused aggravation by refusing dresses and marriage, loving her maid of honor, despising women and becoming interested in Roman Catholicism in a strictly Lutheran country.

Vimmainen Buska shakes off the role Greta Garbo and Liv Ullman previous performances and shapes Kristiina into a sexual, open lesbian woman who defies men's power, whose characteristics also seem human.

Although the setting is largely captured in Turku Castle, and even the clothing is festive, Kaurismäki and the Canadian screenwriter Michel Marc Bouchard fortunately, they haven't tried to make a big epoch.

Girl king is a small personal drama, mostly focusing on Kristiina's mental movements, the plot of which carries you past court intrigue scenes and over-the-top role performances that remain on the sidelines of the story.

Among the main actors, the Canadian stands out, providing an important counterbalance to Buska's tension Sarah Gadonfull of softness and understanding, the Swede playing the queen's loving foster father Michael Nyqvist as well as a philosopher René Descartes a wise Belgian Patrick Bauchau.

However, the drama remains unfinished. Girl king ends with the queen's abdication, which emphasizes Kristiina's radical rule and love, but ignores her later wanderings in Europe. (106)

The Girl King (2015), TV1 at 22:00. Drama. ★★★

Leaky home videos are revealed

Mette-Marit, Haakon and Prince Sverre Magnus pictured in May at the royal castle. “I am very happy to have him. At our best, we are a pretty good team,” says Haakon about Mette-Marit.

Norwegian the crown prince couple Haakon and Mette-Marit both turned 50 last summer.

In honor of the anniversary, the Norwegian Public Radio gave them birthday interviews, which can now also be seen on Yle – as consecutive programs.

The future king Haakon says in the program that he is suffering from a crisis in his fifties, which he is trying to tackle with his fast-paced hobbies.

“I do all kinds of activities on the water and on skis. I do things I like and get energy,” says Haakon.

In a lively interview, the crown prince flashes his sense of humor when he is shown home videos that the family has secretly given to Norwegian public radio.

In one of them, Haakon dances with his children wearing a cap to a Norwegian reggae artist Admiral P's to the beat of a hit song.

“It's a bit scary if everyone sees that,” he grins.

There isn't even any information about the royal impeachment when Haakon gets to answer the questions sent by the people.

People wonder if he still likes rock music and if he has a favorite guitar.

“The coolest guitar is the all-black Gibson Les Paul,” says Haakon.

Even more difficult questions are asked. When asked what's good about the monarchy, the answer comes off the pharmacy shelf.

“The great thing about the Norwegian monarchy is that the people can decide whether it will remain or not. It is based on democracy”, he replies.

According to Haakon, there are no bad sides.

“No. The monarchy is doing well. Of course, like others, I might think about what if things were different, and life had gone differently.”

Haakon gets excited to reveal what he would do if he hadn't been born into a royal family.

“I would travel the world as a professional surfer. Or maybe not anymore, because I'm 50 years old.”

Crown Princess Mette-Marit gets to answer the question about how she is right at the beginning.

In 2018, he was diagnosed with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis. In the disease, connective tissue forms in the alveoli.

“I feel really good now. I feel in good shape. I work a lot. Everything is fine,” says Mette-Marit.

Mette-Marit says that you have to live with the disease one day at a time.

“It is a painful and difficult matter. At the same time, there is something good about having to face yourself. You have to take your health more seriously and slow down like I have done.”

Humor is one of the cornerstones of a couple's relationship. Haakon and Mette-Marit, who speak beautifully of each other, are of the opinion that at their best they are a great team.

“We inspire each other. We try to find good things. Often others come up with something, and we are excited to join in,” says Haakon.

“We try to cheer each other up and find something funny to laugh about. I like our shared sense of humor.”

Mette-Marit, on the other hand, describes Haakon as “wonderful”.

“He is a kind father and a very responsible crown prince. He takes his work seriously. He is very caring towards me and the family”, Mette-Marit praises her husband.

Niina Enqvist

Crown Prince Haakon turns 50, Theme & Fem at 19:50. Crown Princess Mette-Marit turns 50, Theme & Fem at 20:20.