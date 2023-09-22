Today on TV | Maikkar’s new entertainment program This is this challenges the all-time favorite Elämäni song – “We beat it with humor”

In the program This is this, the teams led by Kiti Kokkonen and Joonas Nordman solve various tasks.

Size MTV3’s new entertainment program intended for the family This is this see you on Saturdays in a tight spot.

It will take on TV1’s long-time favorite in the channel audience competition The song of my life.

The creators of the novelty are not startled by this, but believe that both programs will find their viewers.

“We will be beaten The song of my life with humor. There is emotion and deep waters. We’re going with good vibes and humor here,” the producer in charge Lilli Blomberg describes a combination of panel and game show.

The entire program is topped off with pastel colored sets Kirsi Alm-Siirawho for the first time is the host of a non-topical program.

Teams there are two, and they are pulled Kiti Kokkonen and Joonas Nordman. Together with their celebrity guests, they solve various tasks.

“The easier the question or riddle, the harder it is to answer,” Kokkonen admits.

The challenges range from, for example, drawing tasks to recognizing emojis. We followed the filming day, when the teams tried to guess e.g. spicy emoji phrases.

“Emojis are such that the realization comes or it doesn’t. It’s either staring at a foreign language, which you don’t understand, or an incredible insight,” explains Nordman.

Her own favorite emojis are cat emojis.

“They are feel-good emojis. Perhaps the best of them is the one with hearts instead of eyes”.

Kiti Kokkonen’s favorite emoji surprises. It’s an eggplant connected to a penis. Of course, Kokkonen didn’t know about the hidden meaning.

“I’ve been sending it here and there for years without knowing what it means. Black it was so lovely. Lilac is my favorite color right after green. Eggplant was fun. It didn’t occur to me that it had any other meaning. I may have even answered a job survey for strangers and put an eggplant on the back.”

Alm-For Siira This is this is a completely new kind of jump from the business world to the world of entertainment. News anchors have been asked for entertainment programs before, but they haven’t felt right. There is a good feeling in the this is this group and the atmosphere.

“Kiti and Joonas are really funny and smart. I don’t have to be like that and I don’t have to. My job is to start the program and finish it and make sure it moves forward somehow.”

Whenever he does something new, Alm-Siira thinks about the audience’s reception. On the other hand, you can’t please everyone.

“Someone likes it, and someone else thinks, what the hell are grown people fooling around there.”

Kokkonen and Nordman know each other Waterfall– from the time of the program.

“We have gotten to know Kirsi better thanks to this program. He has the same cultural heritage as he is from Pori. In a way, it brings us both halfway, it feels like you know the other when you’re from the same culture,” Nordman muses.

This is it, MTV3 at 21:00.

The war reporter did not shy away from the danger to his life

Rosamund Pike plays an American war reporter in A Private War.

IraqKosovo, Libya, Syria… of Marie Colvin business trips offered a drama of human suffering time after time.

The American war reporter who wrote for the British Sunday Times wanted to tell the human truth about world crises. When the leaders decided and the soldiers struck, ordinary people had to suffer the sad consequences.

Colvin’s dramatic steps were recounted by the director Matthew Heinemanwho already described the civil war in Syria in his documentary City of Ghosts (2017).

The images of war, fear and suffering strike so mercilessly as well A Private War – in the movie, that there was no longer any need for random announcements.

Responsible for the human core Rosamund Pike. The British actor known for subtle, even funny roles got a believable combination of the hard surface of a professional and the painful flip side of private life in his Colvin.

At the beginning of the film, Colvin loses one of his eyes in troubled Sri Lanka, but the mental wounds sting even more powerfully. Danger is also addictive: it makes you want more.

In the Iraqi desert, Colvin and photographer Paul Conroy (Jamie Dornan) run into Saddam Hussein’s trigger-happy police officers. The danger of life flickers in the air.

As an emergency solution, the journalists say that they are medical personnel. To make sure, Colvin flashes his gym card. The journey continues with laughter.

Then we come to the outskirts of the city of Falluja, where bodies are lifted from the mass grave in front of grieving wives and mothers.

With such sharp mood changes, A Private War keeps the viewer on their toes. In a world at war and in Colvin’s profession, nothing is certain. (110)

Pekka Eronen

A Private War (2018), Sub at 9:00 p.m. Journalist drama. ★★★★