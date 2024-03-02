Today on TV | Lush depiction of the body breaks down barriers, Yle's competent program shows

What is scary about naked bodies is asked in the second part of the Nordic cultural scandals series.

Surprise was big when the fourth-graders of the Norwegian Justvik school took a class trip to the Kristiansand museum in early spring 2020. It wasn't traditional art on display, but Turku art Iiu Susiraja an exhibition of photographs.

In his photos, Susiraja looks intently at the camera. The pictures emphasize both familiar objects placed in unusual places and her own body, which is plumper than the bodies that are typically on display in public.

Some of the ten-year-olds' parents condemned the photos as perverted and sexualizing, even though Susiraja does not sexualize himself or the objects he uses in his photos.

The incident and the strong reaction of the Norwegian parents worked Nordic cultural scandals – in the second part of the series as a good example of how extraordinary it is to present bodies that differ from the usual concepts of beauty even in art – not to mention advertising or social media imagery.

Good questions are heard in the program both aloud and between the lines. Why does seeing a body perceived as atypical cause strong backlash?

When a filmmaker and also known as a hit star Anna Eriksson thinks about the things we don't even want to see, he gets so moved that he bursts into tears. The question is extremely important to him.

“We don't want to see how weak we are,” Eriksson can be heard saying in the program.

“This world tries to hide human weakness, because if weakness is encountered, the strength of that class follows, which cannot be controlled,” he sums up.

In his own films, Eriksson has used his own naked body as both a seductive and repulsive element. Marilyn Monroe experimentally spinning the myth M (2018) strongly deals with the connection between death and sexuality.

Eriksson is Riikka Kaihovaara the most interesting interviewees of the scripted program, because he really doesn't hold back what he says. Eriksson illustrates the works of Susiraja, whom he admires, with two completely different interpretations.

“An example from a small-minded and superficial point of view could be that a woman can be overweight too,” says Eriksson.

“However, the message is actually much more rebellious. He says: Yes, I will eat even if I can't. You stink, it's none of your business.”

According to Eriksson, thinking like the latter can change art if women artists want it.

After Eriksson's explosive and provocative comments, it feels like a big shortcoming that Susiraja himself has not been talked about in the program. Next to them, also Finnish Illusions of Juvan nude photos of his own overweight body and the Swedish one Carolina Falkholt the giant penises and vaginas painted on the walls of the buildings seem quite tame – although they are apt.

A unique effort with value violins

Together with Sir Antonio Pappano, Janine Jansen recorded 12 Stradivarius albums in four days. “The music made me forget the tiredness,” Jansen described his exhausting job.

Playing the violin a TV viewer who is not familiar with the secrets has to persevere to watch the almost one and a half hour long documentary Violin virtuoso and 12 Stradivarius (UK 2021).

A passion for playing and a deep appreciation for violin treasures is transmitted by Gerald Fox guidance throughout the entire program.

In the cartoons, we see how people lived in Cremona, Italy Antonio Stradivari (1644–1737) took the art of violin making to its peak. Especially the Stradivarius of the golden age of the 18th century were so valuable that they passed directly into the ownership of the church or rich aristocrats.

Today's auctions fetch $5 to $25 million or more for Stradivarius violins.

“More and more violins end up in private collections. This is problematic because this is how they are silenced,” says the violin maker Robert Brewer Young.

In the documentary, 12 of these violin treasures are in the same room next to each other in 2020.

Top Dutch violinist Janine Jansen brings his own Stradivarius, Shumsky/Rode from 1715, as a comparison.

“It's like my own baby and always close by on trips. It is my means of expression and my voice, with which I know how to express colors.”

Over the course of ten days, Jansen gets to know other Stradivariuses, whose backgrounds and owners the violinist sheds light on Steven Smith.

His favorite is the 1715 Alard.

“This will be played for the first time in a concert hall. I am extremely happy and grateful that I can do it,” Jansen beams.

Together with conductor and pianist Sir Antonio Pappano with Jansen, for four days – until exhaustion – he records playing all 12 violins.

Kari Järvinen

