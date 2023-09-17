Today on TV | King Kaarle Kustaa opens up about his life in the festive program

King Karle XVI Gustav ascended the throne of Sweden 50 years ago.

Already an elderly man gets behind the wheel of a Volvo – in Sweden, after all – and starts driving in the morning traffic. The wife also comes along for the ride.

A few moments, and soon we will be at the workplace right in the center of Stockholm. No parking worries, you can park your car in your own private place.

Businessman or top politician? Not at all, but the King of Sweden Charles XVI Gustav and his consort, the Queen Silviahave come from their home in Drottningholm Castle to the working castle in the center of Stockholm.

This the ride has been repeated for decades, because Karel XVI Gustav ascended the Swedish throne 50 years ago. The half-century celebrations were celebrated on Friday, September 15. in Stockholm.

The 50th anniversary celebrations culminate today with a festive parade and a boat trip through Stockholm (Theme & Fem Sat at 3:30 p.m.).

What kind of man is the longest-reigning monarch in Swedish history? This is something that the director subtly and persistently finds out Karin af Klintbergwhose years of effort finally succeed: he gets to follow the king’s life closely for two years.

Three-part Karle XVI Gustav 50 years in power (Kungen och jag) program’s opening episode To be born a king the gem is a rich image of the future king as a baby and child.

Born in post-World War II Sweden on May Day 1946, baptized name Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus the son he had was the fifth child in his family.

By father, prince Pissing with Aadolf and on the mother, of the Saxe-Coburg-Gotha family With Sibylla already had four daughters, princesses Margaretha, Bridget, Désirée and Christina.

But even at the end of the 1940s, a woman as monarch was still an impossible idea – so a baby boy overtook the older sisters in the order of succession to the crown. In the Bernadotte family, the firstborn son has become king, from one generation to the next.

Tragedy in January 1947 changed the life of a nine-month-old baby even more profoundly. Carl Gustaf’s father and twenty other passengers died at Kastrup Airport in Copenhagen when the plane that was taking off crashed nose-first into the ground.

King Kustaa V died in the fall of 1950, and a 67-year-old becomes the new ruler Gustav VI Adolf, Carl Gustaf’s grandfather. Since the new king’s son is dead, the new crown prince is only a four-year-old child.

After one generation, Carl Gustaf becomes king in September 1973, at the age of 27. Since the monarchy is for life, it is already clear that the reign will likely be long.

The fifth child of Prince Gustav Aadolf and Princess Sibylla was baptized Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus in June 1946.

Karin af Klintberg meet the king for the first time at Drottningholm Castle. Karle XVI Gusta’s office has six consecutive rooms, the fourth of which has a reception. You can’t get any further, because in front is the king’s private writing room, where others have no business.

Instead, the breakfast room has a wonderful view of the castle park, where the trees grow at the same rate as the king ages.

Since his birth, the most photographed person in Sweden has always been the object of attention in his life. From the point of view and evaluation, this is indeed difficult.

“You have to be aware of what you are doing all the time. If I sneeze, of course that picture is used.”

To everyone the king doesn’t fully answer the questions – which is also reflected in the subtle stiffening of his body language.

“We have learned to harden ourselves to survive,” the king sums up the monarch’s code of conduct.

Karle XVI Kusta’s 50 years in power, TV1 at 18:45. All episodes can be watched at Yle Areena.

Music quizzes are more fun than crab parties

Lasse Króner hosts the Swedish music program Doobidoo.

The Swedes is Abba, snap songs, Melodifestivale and Skansen joint songs. So it’s no wonder that the cheerful musical entertainment on TV also goes smoothly.

Having started in 2005 Doobido it has gone so well that tonight’s episode is already the second. Although the musical quiz format has also been sold to Poland and Australia, it might not be worth hitting euros on the counter in Finland. Doobido’s “best before” date passed sometime in the last decade.

Of course, it’s a lot of fun in the studio – after all, it’s about Swedes. Instead About the song of my life familiar personality is downright avoided.

Presenter Lasse Kroner has got a Norwegian musical star as a competitor for the party program House of B. Larsen and singer-actress by Tommy Körbergwho represented Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1969 by Eva Rydberg and by Ewa Roos. The brisk conkers of music entertainment sought a place in Eurovision in the 2021 Melodifestivalen.

Doobidoo brings to mind in its superficial cheerfulness Bumtsibum’s, but it doesn’t focus as closely on the music. In a couple of performances, the contestants get to prove their skills, but the identification tasks are a bit of a struggle.

Then there is mixed frost. We ask e.g. The fourth largest city in Norway and Sweden or the chemical marker of nickel.

Sometimes we watch these TV clips. We will see how in 2016 the wise artist Carola broke a glass table in the program when he tried to stand on it. Swedish program nostalgia is represented by the recording of the pensioners’ bus trip to Holland.

