Today on TV | Jari Sarasvuo returns to television – Reveals that he made millions of losses

The founder of the training company Trainers’ House is seen in Leijona’s cave.

11.9. 2:00 am | Updated 7:28 am

Businessman Jari Sarasvuo is back on TV.

The entrepreneur, known from numerous TV hits of the past years, has not been seen in a traditional television program for almost a decade. This fall, the situation will change, because he is one Lion’s cave Finland – about the lions of the program, i.e. the investors.

But why now?

“The time was right,” says Sarasvuo.

“And it also had an effect when I heard who the other lions were. I thought that I would probably have a lot of fun with them, and we would make a good television show,” Sarasvuo replies.

Despite his long break from TV, 58-year-old Sarasvuo states that returning to the cameras does not stress him one bit. Instead, he had to keep up with the program’s other investors.

“Just based on the first few sessions, I was a little nervous about whether I could keep up with the pace. Here, however, you have to make huge decisions worth hundreds of thousands of euros in half an hour,” Sarasvuo opens.

“But the fact that we are under the gaze or that a conversation arises is not terrifying at all.”

Returning in front of the cameras does not excite Jari Sarasvuo.

Although now was the right time for a return, Sarasvuo admits that the last few years have not treated his investments well.

Sarasvuo says that he has recently made significant losses in his investments. According to him, this has resulted in the fact that he has placed in the program perhaps more moderately than Jari Sarasvuo of previous years.

“When millions of euros have been lost here in recent years, I have had such limitations. I don’t get involved in ideas anymore. I’ve paid millions for ideas, not anymore. I also don’t go to one where there is no business.”

“ “I’ve fallen in love with someone quite often, and all the money is gone.”

Sarasvuo has very clear lines in terms of what kind of business idea he is going to start, and he has gone along with it in the program.

“My entrepreneurs, in which I have invested more than the intended budget even during this program, are usually quite rooted people who solve everyday problems. If someone knows how to profitably solve their customers’ problems, then I am very interested and ready to take a risk on their behalf.”

In the same breath, Sarasvuo admits that in the past he has had a habit of falling in love with the personality of entrepreneurs. Now he has tried to get rid of this, at least to some extent.

“I’ve fallen in love with a person quite often, and all the money is gone. I have a tendency to get crazy about good ideas and fall in love with people. I’m trying to stay a little cooler.”

“If someone knows how to profitably solve their customers’ problems, I’m very interested,” Jari Sarasvuo thinks about getting involved in business ideas.

Sarasvuo says that he was surprised that the entrepreneurs who appeared in the program have basically been significantly better than his expectations. However, not everyone has convinced him.

One big reason for this is that many have made too many demands on the program.

“There have been entrepreneurs who have rosy dreams about the value of a company that has no business. There have been many entrepreneurs here who believe in their dreams, even though there is no basis for it in this situation.”

“We have seen fast-paced sessions. It has produced good TV in itself, but it is difficult to invest in a company whose value is not justified.”

According to Sarasvuo, these exaggerated estimates are due to the fact that some of the entrepreneurs seeking investment in the program have not yet internalized the current state of the economy. He calls this greed and even a “disease”.

“In some cases, I have thought that if they had asked for a more reasonable ticket, i.e. thought more moderately about the world we live in, we would have gone on more of them. If there had been a little more understanding that this price is not for this time”, Sarasvuo laments.

But what kind of Jari Sarasvuo do we see on TV now?

If he himself is to be believed, it is significantly different than, say, a decade ago, when the Sarasvuo television program was shown.

“Now I live in the reality where most people live. Less idealistic than before, much less idealistic”, reflects Sarasvuo.

Sarasvuo also had time to change his life quite a bit during these last years. In perhaps one of the biggest turning points, he decided to stop drinking alcohol completely three and a half years ago.

“I’m such an alcoholic that I wasn’t a boring drunk type, I took care of my job and my family and even worked out. However, my drinking was compulsive. I caught myself clocking more and more because I can get high. I realized that I was addicted, I decided to stop and luckily I got help from outside”, Jari Sarasvuo described in the spring In Anna magazine.

The victims of a serial rapist from Stockholm talk about their experiences

The victims of the serial rapist who lurked in Stockholm talk about their experiences in the true crime series.

A Stockholmer Steph (name changed) met a smiling man in a nightclub. The story slipped, and anyway it felt like it was getting dark.

When Steph’s friend began to feel unwell, the man invited the women to his apartment to recover. Hours later, Steph woke up. After the first panic, we parted peacefully.

Later, the police called Steph to the station to watch the video. This one recognized the rim of his glasses from it. At one point, she also recognized her skirt, tights and underwear. The video continued.

“Steph” was one of many women who fell victim to a serial rapist who lived in Stockholm’s Södermalm. Jimmy Kirvesmäki and by Christoffer Hjalmarsson in the three-part true crime series, they and the police have the say – not the socially skilled criminal. There are enough victims that the series repeats the same things over and over again.

“It was easy to talk to him, he recalls Mary the man you fell in love with. This one had a sense of humor and sent messages of love.”

However, in the video we see Maria walking away from the man who has become threatening. Belonged to the same circles Ophelia describes the man as a “social chameleon”.

“You could see from him that he didn’t think he had done anything wrong, recalls”Michelle“”, one of the victims of a serial rapist.

The socially adept criminal later made many of his victims even apologize for their suspicions.

Rapes the series was revealed during a drug investigation. Working in the Farsta police Rima Almadeh got hold of the confiscated phone. Instead of drug evidence, dozens of rapes of sleeping women were found.

The serial rapist, called Nytorgsmannen, refused to be interviewed for the program, but he spoke during police interrogations and in court. In the first recordings, he denies everything: he hasn’t seen any incriminating videos, doesn’t know anyone and doesn’t remember anything.

However, the evidence and the women who agreed to be interviewed say something completely different. Later, the rapist also started confessing some of his acts of violence.

Prosecutor Helena Nordstrand reminds us that without the videos, the entire series of crimes would never have been revealed. Many still believe that reporting a rape does not lead to anything. In the case of Nytorgsmannen, that was not always the case.

Pekka Eronen

