Today on TV | Introducing both incredible environmental crimes from Finland and incredible art thefts from around the world

The four-part documentary series Unbelievable environmental crimes examines the stigma of crime in Finland.

Environmental crimes are the world’s third largest form of crime, right after gun and drug crime. It is a matter of considerable shady business: according to the estimate of the international criminal police organization Interpol, environmental crime generates between 110 and 281 billion dollars annually.

They wrote the series Heidi Holmavuo and Teemu Hostikka. Holmavuo has excelled in the true crime genre in the form of books, podcasts and TV series. Hostikka, on the other hand, is best known as Yle’s popular Batch goers– the back of the series.

In the opening sequence let’s bite into the domes of Kakslauttanen’s glass igloo village in Saariselkä. The focus is on environmental crimes committed between 2013 and 2018.

The tangle began to unravel in 2016, when Kakslauttanen’s entrepreneur Juhani Eiramon a former employee who had a dispute with Kari Iivarinen decided to keep his mouth shut. Iivarine march The People of Lapland delivery and told what was going on behind the scenes at Kakslauttanen: hundreds of tons of construction waste had been buried on state lands or burned as smoke into the air.

Metal, cement, Styrox, roofing felt, building boards, pallets, plastics, paints, insulation foams, glue, rubber, cables and so on were dumped into the same pits. There were both recyclable materials and problematic waste.

The purpose of the act was to avoid fees for the proper disposal of waste. It is difficult to assess all the consequences of Härski’s activities, but according to the experts interviewed in the program, due to illegal waste disposal, a lot of toxic compounds have ended up in the soil and groundwater of the area.

Often other types of problems are also revealed in the background of companies that commit environmental crimes. In the case of Kakslauttasen, too, there have been plenty of grievances related to the working terms and conditions. Former employees talk about the employer’s harassment and “sauna-taking”, among other things.

Unbelievable environmental crimes does not attempt to narrate the crime itself, but repeats the course of the case and the background clearly and concisely. It brings a welcome additional social perspective to the ever-growing number of crime documentaries. At the same time, it raises the question of how uncontrollable effects a crime can have when it targets nature.

One of the points of the series is to show how environmental crime, instead of individual cases, is often about a certain kind of way of the country and good brother networks, at best looking through the fingers. In the case of Kakslauttasen, the problems were also known, but only with the media’s interest did the matter begin to be investigated properly.

Of course, it also says something that when Eiramo was sentenced to a year’s probation for the case, a little later he was awarded as Lapland’s entrepreneur of the year.

Incredible environmental crimes, MTV3 at 21:00.

What made them steal valuable works of art?

The Dutchman Henk Bijslein and his partner stole two paintings belonging to van Gogh’s early production.

True crime gets a more sophisticated coloring in the new series, which deals with art thefts instead of murders.

Art thefts of the century (2022) is a carefully crafted series of robberies of works by well-known European Masters between 1969 and 2007. The aesthetics of the six-part series seek thriller-like, cinematic effects when depicting the robbers’ far-reaching tentacles into the international underworld, such as the Italian mafia.

Although they hold the top of the statistics in terms of art theft Pablo Picasso works, these robberies have not been included in the series. In the joint production of the German Rbb channel and Sky Italia, several Dutch painters are reviewed, such as Vincent van Gogh, Frans Halsin and Pieter Bruegel robbery of the older, works.

The series begins with a robbery in which two paintings belonging to van Gogh’s early production were stolen from the Van Gogh Museum in the Netherlands in 2002.

In addition to the researchers, the art thieves themselves, the Dutch Octave Durham and Henk Bijslein. For some reason, the robbers do not identify themselves as art lovers, the robbery seems more like a challenge. Indeed, Durham says, a successful theft became a “I did it” feeling.

Laura Kytölä

Art thefts of the century, Theme & Fem at 21:00.