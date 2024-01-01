Today on TV | Interesting discussions are the strength of the Singles naked program

In the new season of the program, we talk about money.

There it is again time to wash off the makeup Singles naked – program, when women known for their spectacular appearance go on dates in the new episodes of the series.

They are in the new season Sofia Tuomola, Alma Tuuva, Jasmine Yildiz, Janette Ylikomi, Sofia Saouri and Zezibelle Foncha.

The idea of ​​dating without makeup might sound a little awkward at first, but the program is anything but. In the studio and on dates, we immediately dive into the personality of the singles and forget about small talk. Interesting discussions are the program's strength.

This season is all about money. In the opening episode, you go on a date Big Brother Sofia Tuomola, 28, known from the reality TV show, who has worked as a social media influencer and sex worker in recent years.

“I've sold pictures on Only Fans, I've also sold my own socks and underwear. I've mostly done it on the webcam side”, says Sofia about her work.

Sofia also sugar dates, that is, an older man or men pay for company or even sex.

Sofia says without embellishing that the work has its downsides. He has considered how, for example, potential spouses will react to the fact that his nude photos are on the Internet.

“How can I find love, and who wants someone whose pictures are all online,” he asks.

Sofia rejects claims that sugar dating is easy money.

“I don't want to glorify and make this sound easy. It's really hard to bear the taboo of society and the burden on one's shoulders.”

Sofia, who describes herself as a free soul, has a surprisingly traditional dream: a nice man and a private house.

Too bad the episodes don't last longer. A lot has been crammed into just over half an hour, maybe too much. Especially the climax of the episodes, i.e. the final date with the partner of the single's choice, remains a scratch.

Singles naked, TV2 at 21:20 & Yle Areena.