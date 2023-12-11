Today on TV | In the Suomi on queer program, contemporary speeches are combined with dense archival material

The Suomi on queer series goes through the most significant moments in the history of sexual and gender minorities in Finland.

Artist Benjamin Peltonen26, was already noticed at the age of 14 on Instagram, where the pictures of the lanky blond-haired youth caught the attention of girls in particular.

Peltonen started his singing career in 2014 and released his first album at the age of 19.

“In public, black had become the girls' dream boyfriend. Black felt really empty, and I wasn't really interested in anyone.”

In July 2021, Peltonen told the Helsinki Pride concert that he was homosexual.

The story of Peltonen, who hid his sexuality for years, begins Finland is queer -documentary series, which reviews the most significant moments in the history of sexual and gender minorities in Finland.

In the six-part series, experience experts from different generations talk about different themes around the topic; among other things, a writer Pirkko Saisioknown for Tiktok Aron Luokkalaa rap artist Yes and Jussi Nissinen, one of the founding members of Seta ry.

Rainbow people familiar from the public are also heard as narrators.

In the opening episode, under Peltonen's leadership, we delve into the major social upheavals that touched the rainbow community and the organization of rainbow communities.

The theme of the second episode is the media and its influence on the lives of rainbow people – both good and bad.

For a long time, members of sexual and gender minorities appeared in public anonymously due to prejudice.

Although this was achieved, there was no relief in sight.

Ignorance and attitudes towards rainbow people come out well in the archive clips picked up over the years.

“Straight people don't make a big deal about their sexual orientation, do they?” asks a journalist in a 1987 program Dark fun From Ursula Drakewho agreed to give an interview about her lesbianism.

“Are you gay or not”, tiva Jari Sarasvuo meteorologist From Juha Föhr Me and Sarasvuo program in 1996.

The writer Pirkko Saisio spoke publicly about his sexual orientation in 1996 Good bad and ugly in the talk show.

Finland's first Mr. Gay Finland Kenneth Liukkonen and Jani Toivola danced together at Linna's party in 2010.

“What kind of message did you want to convey to a couple of million TV viewers? Many considered that to be a direct provocation”, the reporter asks Liukko in the same year In the topical second.

Yle Kiosk's documentary series deals with Finland's rainbow history in an interesting way by combining rich archival material and today's speeches of well-known Finnish rainbow people.

In addition to social upheavals and the power of the media, the main themes of the episodes are activism, the history of healthcare and the family.

Finland is queer, Yle Areena; the series starts with Theme & Femi on Sat 16.12. at 20:00 & 20:40.

Former drunkards got a modified face

In Britain, 5,000 AA groups meet every day, worldwide the organization is estimated to have 2.3 million members.

When the organization the activity is based on anonymity, many different beliefs grow around it. Such an organization is Alcoholics Anonymous.

Digital image processing has reportedly made it possible for TV cameras to access an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting for the first time in history.

Prisma documentary Get off alcohol with the help of AA (2022) witness the meeting of an AA group in south-east England and the stories of its members.

Digitally converted to a new faith thanks to the face Rhys, Niamh, Andy and Cheryl tell their own touching stories. Rhys' life felt so heavy that he started drinking early in the morning, sometimes before he had even opened his eyes.

“I shouted to my wife from under the covers to bring the bottle.”

The documentary also extensively sheds light on two alcoholics, Dr Bob Smith's and a stockbroker Bill Wilson'sthe principles of the organization founded in the USA in 1935.

The organization has Christian roots. From its central guide, called the Big Book Alcoholics Anonymous -work has hardly been revised since the 1930s, “because alcoholism hasn't changed either”.

The book e.g. contains the famous 12 steps that those in recovery should follow.

The program is a tool for introspection. Rhys always carries a book with him.

“It has instructions for a good life,” he says.

In this time of empowerment, the first step sounds like the biggest paradox. Its cornerstone is admitting one's own powerlessness.

The next step is to believe that some power greater than yourself can restore health.

Each member can personally name this higher power, which for Rhys is nature.

The following steps deepen the recovery's introspection. For many, the journey takes a lifetime, the documentary says.

Laura Kytölä

Prisma: Get rid of alcohol with the help of AA, TV1 at 19:00 & Yle Areena.