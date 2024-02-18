Today on TV | In the domestic documentary series, looks and femininity are discussed quite honestly

In the series edited by Eva Kela, we meet women who each have a very different attitude towards appearance and aging

Supplier Eva Kela, 49, examines her face in the bathroom mirror, anxious. Why does the skin change with age, Kela wonders as she touches her dark circles.

“This doesn't feel good at all. It feels like… I can't get rid of the thought that I look abnormal and strange because everything is hanging,” Kela says to the camera.

Coil The surface of my womanhood -documentary series deals with appearance and femininity quite honestly.

In the six-part documentary series, we meet women who each have a very different attitude towards appearance and aging.

In the opening episode, a 43-year-old burlesque artist Ulrika Bachér tells about her ultra-feminine style, which includes classically beautiful makeup and a well-groomed appearance.

“Taking care of appearance has to be defended. Especially if you dress in a certain way in a classically feminine way,” says Bachér.

“Let me explain that I don't please men, I do it for myself,” she says, and she still likes the way others look at her.

Bachér says in the program that he is not interested in injection treatments or cosmetic surgery. He says he looks his age and is happy about it.

Bachér works in a field where a woman's age is not given much attention.

“Most of the big names in burlesque are 50 years old or older. Many of them perform as long as they stay on their posts.”

He says he gets a lot of messages on social media from people under 30 looking for an older woman.

“If someone sends a selfie, I block them or ignore them. Many of the senders of the messages say that they thought I was younger, 26 or 29 years old. It is meant as a compliment and should flatter, but why should one always strive for it,” he wonders.

Eva Kela, on the other hand, became anxious when she noticed signs in her skin that she was no longer in her twenties.

“This is terribly embarrassing. There are a thousand times bigger and worse things in life than the fact that the skin gets old”, Kela says in the episode.

In Kela's childhood, makeup and everything related to appearance was considered superficial. He wonders if he is now too old to get pregnant.

“I think that now that I'm getting older and it's starting to show, I'm somehow losing the joy. I don't feel like I have the right to wear makeup anymore. The playfulness is gone. I kid myself: what old aunt am I to put on makeup anymore,” Kela says in the episode.

The surface of my femininity, Theme & Fem at 19:55 and 20:10

Innocent or master manipulator?

Louis Theroux doesn't know if he believes Saif Khan, who swears he's innocent of rape.



Documentarian Louis Theroux covers the rape reports of top American universities and at the same time tries to find out who is telling the truth.

The main character of the rerun episode is a Yale neuroscience student accused of rape Saif Khan, who persistently denies everything. The events began with a Halloween party attended by both Khan and the victim. They ended up spending the night together.

The female student had been drinking a lot. Khan describes the woman as flirting with him and sometimes sleeping with him.

“Was he drunk on you,” Theroux asks.

“No no. He just seemed to be excited, like everyone else.”

The woman said during the interrogations that she noticed that Khan was on top of her and groped her.

“My recollection is that he started undressing and it got intimate,” Khan replies.

A couple of days later, he learned that she had accused him of rape, and Khan was immediately expelled from Yale.

Khan starts crying to Theroux that he's really tired of everything. He has hired a lawyer to help him, who thinks Yale is guilty of “moral hysteria”.

Theroux isn't allowed to interview the woman accusing Khan, but he gets a strange tip from an acquaintance of Khan's From Jonathan Andrews.

Andrews says he was a close friend of Khan's, but became concerned about the man's intentions during the trial. She claims Khan tricked her into spying on the victim on social media.

In addition, Andrews claims to have been with three of Khan and a woman and remembers the man treating them harshly.

According to Andrews, Khan manipulated Theroux.

“Sometimes he laughed and told how he had cried in front of you and how you had lost your way.”

Theroux tells Khan what Andrews said. Khan denies everything.

At the end of the program, it is revealed that Khan was convicted of rape in 2018.

Pauliina Leinonen

Theroux and university sex crimes, TV2 at 20:00.