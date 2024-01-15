Today on TV | In the documentary series, we get to know a Danish hospice for children

“Eighty percent of the children survive and recover to discharge condition,” the documentary says.

Small the girl cheerfully answers the reporter sitting next to her. At just one question, the girl's expression becomes confused, maybe even a little sad.

“My sister sometimes has a bit of a headache.”

I saw a 6 year old Nellie inches about why he is at Strandbakkehuset, a hospice for children.

In the documentary series Hospice care for children let's get to know a Danish nursing home, where children with various illnesses are cared for. The children and their families live there temporarily.

Nellie Flora-sisko is one of the children seen in the documentary series. She is a very ordinary girl who started suffering from severe headaches when she was 5 years old. Finally, he was diagnosed with cancer. Now Flora is seen in a situation where she is terminally ill.

The sisters are twins. This complicates the situation even more.

“Flora gets frustrated when she can't do the same as before. That feeling intensifies when Nellie does cartwheels,” the twins Peter– father states in the first episode.

Supplier Anders Agger talking to dad in the hallway of the nursing home. Peter says that he became sensitive after watching his children's laughter.

“It's wonderful to hear that they're happy, but I'm going to miss it,” says the father tearfully.

The touching series also features Flora Line-Mum. He himself gets help for his severe headache. Worrying about the child's condition also has a physical effect.

The reporter later asks Line about her hair. She has the same short hair style as her daughter.

Flora's hair would have fallen out in clumps with the treatments, so the mother decided that the hair would be shaved off beforehand.

“He was very upset. I said we have the same hair. I suggested that I give up mine as well.”

Both mother's and daughter's hair ended up growing out at the same hairdresser's visit.

In the first part, we also see a seven-moon Sejr-baby. His mother says that the little one's diagnosis is not quite certain, but the virus that the mother had during pregnancy damaged the baby.

Sejr is not terminally ill. They are in a hospice because of the good care provided there and the help the mother receives.

It soon becomes clear that hospice is a bit of a misleading term in this context.

“The situation in children's nursing homes is brighter than for adults. Eighty percent of the children survive and recover to discharge,” journalist Agger tells the viewers.

The director of the nursing home shares his thoughts on death, which is not a very easy topic to talk about in the Nordic countries.

“Children also die here. We have to be able to talk about that as well”, he states decisively.

At the end of the episode, we see a touching moment when Flora's mother, who has cancer, starts organizing her daughter's funeral in advance.

Children's hospice, Yle Areena.

A new character is confusing in the series

Pete (Jarkko Niemi), Tuomas (Tommi Rantamaki), Mika (Mikko Töyssy) and Matti (Iikka Forss) are the Modern Men foursome.

The modern ones gentlemen The fourth production season of the series begins without Jarkko, who is said to have left for Fuengirola in Spain. Eero Milonoff the absence of the character he played caused confusion on social media beforehand.

“What is the production talking about? Where's the man? Where is the legend?” one fan wrote imitating Jarkko.

In the new production season, Jarkko manages to make even those who are absent laugh. For example, other men describe her as a person who was “hearty at times”. Modern men, or at least men, will be seen in this production season as well. Mika is a former ice hockey player, which he plays Mikko Töyssy.

When watching the first episode, you can't avoid the impression that the new character is being put in Jarko's shoes in a certain way. Mika is not a copy of Jarko, but in his behavior there is a similar desire to lead a group of men.

From a fresh face, in the first episode, we hear sloppy jargon and strange “principles”, the humor value of which, at least at first, is not toned down. It's hilarious, though Jarkko Niemen Pete's reluctant attitude towards his new neighbor.

In addition, it must be stated that Jarko's departure from the series has not changed the whiny storytelling, which still manages to make people laugh.

At the end of the year, Eero Milonoff told Katso magazine about his departure from his favorite series.

“There is nothing more dramatic about it. Rather, so that each in due time. After the third season, I had a strong intuitive feeling that my journey as Jarkko and my own journey In modern men has come to an end.”

In addition to the previously mentioned Pete, some of the original characters will continue in the series Tommi Rantamäki presented by Tuomas and Iikka Forssin played by Matti.

Miikka Ylä-Jussila

Modern men, TV1 at 20:00.