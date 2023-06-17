Today on TV | In the documentary, author Paul Auster tells his views on the United States and the wonderful war spectacle that was created under difficult conditions

Author Paul Auster wants a United States where citizens are not lied to.

A mammoth novel 4321 was published in January 2017, just before its American author Paul Auster turned 70, a few days president Donald Trump’s after the inauguration.

The writer was interviewed in his New York home by a German filmmaker Sabine Lidl. In this document Paul Auster and the dream of democracy (Paul Auster – What If?, 2021) the artist talks broadly but clearly about his family, his work and the novel, which has been elevated to one of his main works. Auster’s writer wife and home critic also receive great value and weighty speeches Siri Hustvedt.

The name of the program refers to Auster’s political views, which are intertwined with the artistic work.

4321 also brought Auster’s marketing tour to Finland in September 2017. At an academic bookstore, Auster was interviewed by the president Sauli Niinistö, and the author did not shy away from his words. He compared Trump Hitler’s German Minister of Propaganda to Joseph Goebbels: when a lie is repeated often enough, people begin to believe it.

In an interview with Lidl, Auster brings up, among other things, the historic student riots of 1968. At that time, the police suppressed the demonstrations of young people who opposed the Vietnam war and the lies of the US administration with violence.

Auster himself was beaten by the police during the clashes at Columbia University. Contemporary events are taken into account in the novel 4321, which ambitiously tells four alternative developments in the life of its main character.

From the same starting points but in different environments, one can grow into very different people, Auster explains the basic structure of his landmark novel 4321.

In March 2023, Paul Auster was reported to be suffering from cancer.

The wonderful war spectacle The Book of Revelation Now was born in extremely difficult circumstances

There were enough setbacks, and Coppola rewrote the film on the fly. Many fell ill with diseases. From a surfer soldier to an actor by Sam Bottoms a hookworm crept into his body during filming, which damaged his liver. Sometimes filming was interrupted for weeks when a typhoon destroyed a large part of the sets, including the stage of the Playboy models.

When characters that looked like corpses were needed for the filming, a local grave robber dug up real corpses from the ground without the knowledge of the work team, which also got the local police interested. The Hollywood people had their passports confiscated for a while.

“They didn’t know we hadn’t killed these people, because the bodies couldn’t be identified,” the film’s producer Gray Frederickson has told.

In the middle of filming, Coppola saved his film by raising additional funding from many different sources and agreed to cover part of the expenses himself if necessary.

The trials were also visible in the actors. The 36-year-old lead star Martin Sheen suffered a serious heart attack, but called it heat stroke so as not to scare off the financiers. For a month and a half, Sheen’s scenes were played by his brother Joe Estevez.

“We used too much money, and gradually we went crazy,” reads Coppola’s famous summation from the press conference at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Book of Revelation. Now participated in the Cannes Film Festival as a “work in progress”. This was the beginning of the film’s success story: Coppola won Cannes’ top prize, the Palme d’Or.

