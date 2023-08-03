Today on TV | In Germany, the climate debate has turned into a climate struggle, and the documentary series about Mauno Koivisto is being watched again

The Ulkolinja documentary edited by Minna Pye sheds light on the multi-caused situation in Germany.

When Germany decided to give up nuclear power after the 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima, Japan, it was also decided to increase the use of renewable forms of energy.

To keep the wheels of industry turning, however, something else was needed: Russian gas.

With the war in Ukraine, which started at the end of February 2022, the Germans woke up to realize that it was a mistake.

In order to break free from the grip of the Russians, Germany began to rely on coal-fired power plants again. In terms of the climate crisis, it is not a good option, say climate activists.

Minna Pyen delivered by Outside line-document Germany’s energy war (2023) sheds light on a multi-caused situation. For example, the Greens who have entered the government have made too many concessions regarding the use of coal power, according to many who are concerned about the state of the climate.

In the village of Lützerath, climate activists have decided to take action. They are trying to put a brake on the energy company’s plans to utilize the lignite reserves found in the area.

Germany's largest concentration of the chemical industry in Leuna is completely dependent on the supply of natural gas.

Activists have built various dwellings in the area, which are now at the mercy of excavators. There is already mining in the region.

“In Lützerath, utopia and dystopia are right next to each other. This mine pit is the biggest source of carbon dioxide in Europe,” says the activist Mara Sauer on the outskirts of a huge mining area.

Climate activists camped in the village of Lützerath to prevent the expansion of a coal mine into the village.

The documentary describes well how the climate debate has turned into a climate struggle in Germany. The activities of the activists are seen on the other side only as an effort to disturb social peace.

“I don’t know what a climate activist is. For me, it’s terrorism and illegal activity,” says the chairman of the Bavarian chambers of commerce Klaus Josef Lutz.

Outside line: Germany’s energy war, TV1 at 22:07 and Yle Areena.

The war experience paved the way for the presidency

Mauno Koivisto’s rise from humble circumstances to the highest peak of society is a unique story.

Author Jari Tervon delivered by a new documentary series Koivisto go through how about the son of a joyless carpenter and a musical seamstress Mauno from Koivisto (1923–2017) grew up as the President of the Republic.

Koivisto’s story is told in eight half-hour episodes.

The core of the series is archival material and interviews. Also the widow of Mauno Koivisto, Tellervo Koivistohas been interviewed.

The first parts paint a picture of Koivisto as a political chameleon who understood the importance of public image and built his popular popularity thoughtfully.

On the one hand, Koivisto appeared to be an intelligent man with mysterious aphorisms, from whom the president Urho Kekkonen wrote in his diary: “He will never become a politician. Quasi-philosophizing and ambiguity.”

On the other hand, Koivisto was a master of non-politician directness and dry humor.

For example, Tervo raises the latter Hannu Taanilan and Lenita Airiston hosted by Overtime– program, of which Koivisto was a regular guest in the 1960s. The series had up to two million viewers.

“Koivisto was the first top Finnish politician to visit a television entertainment program. The relaxed visit of the young, Mirrikau prime minister to the program was a great success,” Tervo said.

The opening part of the eight-part series deals with Koivisto’s starting points. They weren’t weird. Koivisto was in the second ten when his mother Anthem died suddenly.

Father Juho again there was a strict believer who preached doom and the end of the world. When Juho talked about having fun, he meant having fun.

“Mauno learned to sing, work and be satisfied with little”, describes Tervo Koivisto’s youth in the series.

If anything shaped Koivisto, it was the war. Tervo puts it this way: once you’ve played a game where you stake your life, the other games are small.

His father’s influence was evident in that Koivisto read a lot Bible and wondered if it is not strange to ask for protection for oneself while killing others.

“If the opponent were someone other than the Anti-Christ, I would not raise my weapon,” wrote Koivisto in a letter to his father.

At the age of 21, Koivisto was a gloomy and contemplative war veteran with no profession, education and future prospects.

Two things propelled his life into an unlikely career. The first was the love of studying. In addition to working at the port, he graduated in two and a half years, and authored a dissertation in four years.

The second was love for Tellervo Koivisto. Mrs. Koivisto recalls the couple’s first meeting in the series:

“He was a guy who didn’t arouse my interest at all at first. However, he could dance.”

Miika Viljakainen

Koivisto, TV1 at 20:00.