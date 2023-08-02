Today on TV | History reveals the dark secrets of America’s Gladiators, Naked lunch is a lewd movie about a cockroach poisoner

America’s Gladiators was a hit series of its time, which was based on more than just muscles and fast-paced fighting.

Stomach favorite American Gladiators (American Gladiators) originally aired on US television from 1989 to 1997.

The basic idea of ​​the program, which has been seen a few times in Finland as well, is that so-called ordinary people take the measure of people known from the bodybuilding and fitness circles in various challenges, i.e. the so-called against the gladiators.

Now Netflix-a documentary series has been published on the streaming service The Unofficial History of American Gladiators (Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators), where even dark stories from behind the scenes are revealed. The documentary series examines, among other things, steroid and drug addictions of gladiators.

Under the stage name Nitro in the program, the one who frowned Dan Clark describes in the documentary series what kind of life the gladiators led along with the filming of the program.

“We had fans, we had sex and drugs,” he says at the beginning of the first episode.

Dan Clarke was once described as the most outspoken gladiator. Even now, he doesn’t mince his words when he remembers the 1990s.

Later, we will get into more detail about how the things Clark mentioned appeared through the eyes of the muscle bundles seen in the program. After the third production season, the group went on tour.

“Interesting things didn’t happen while we were competing, they happened on the bus,” says the person who appeared in the show as a gladiator named Ice Lori Fetrick.

The episode shows videos from the bus, when the gladiators show each other and the camera their bare skin. In addition, they partied and engaged in intimate intercourse, to the extent that the tour’s background staff was shocked by what they saw.

“Every night I received reports from the tour director, the mood was completely out of line. He had never seen such crazy sex,” tour producer David Fishof give a laugh.

Appeared in a cult show under the name Diamond Erika Andersch makes a revelation in the documentary series about the proposals that happened on the tour.

“At least six gladiators asked me to start a relationship on tour. Most of them were women,” Andersch recalls.

Documentary series by In American Gladiators competitive situations were never staged. As a result, accidents and incidents happened on set, and injuries were not avoided. The physically demanding work also created addictions for the stars of the series.

“A gladiator girl’s boyfriend introduced us to a substance called nalbuphine. It’s like synthetic morphine, just a little shot in the shoulder. You can work with it, it doesn’t make you tired. The problem was that I got hooked on it for six years,” who ran wild in Gladiators under the name Zap Raye Hollit remembers.

Among the stars of the show, the use of medicines and drugs was not uncommon. The previously mentioned Dan Clark revealed in a published in 2011 Gladiator: A True Story of ‘Roids, Rage, and Redemption – in his book that he had been a hardcore addict for 20 years.

Clark has said that he struggled with steroids and drugs. In addition, he has opened up, for example, about how he destroyed several hotel rooms while intoxicated.

The sports seen in the program have been described as physically very tough.

From the beginning, women and men participated in gladiators, both as competitors and as gladiators.

Gladiators was a phenomenon of its time behind rapako, but according to the documentary series, it did not generate large sums of money for its stars. They are now criticizing, for example, the fact that, according to their own words, they did not benefit in any way from the large sales of ancillary products.

“The production didn’t tell us any figures about ancillary sales,” says Dan Clark in the docuseries.

“We were the most underpaid TV show,” Lori Fetrick recalls in general about their pay.

Even before the documentary series, the international press has covered the somewhat tragic fates of the gladiator stars.

From among there are, among other things, premature deaths.

Daily Mail recalls working as a Gladiator named Hawk in 1993–1996 Lee Reherman, who passed away in California in 2016, aged just 49. He was one of the most popular gladiators of that time.

Reherman, who was loved by the public and also worked as an actor, was found dead by his girlfriend. Reherman’s cause of death has not been made public. Before his death, he had undergone hip replacement surgery, after which he complained of feeling unwell.

Lee Reherman was one of the favorite gladiators of the 1990s.

Most recently America’s Gladiators of the 1990s died Tonya Knight, who passed away in February of this year. He was 56 years old when he died. The background was a long battle with cancer.

Performed under the name Siren in the television program between 1992 and 1996 Shelley Beattie committed suicide at the age of 40 in 2008, it turns out of the Daily Star in the article, which reviews the tragic fate of Reherman and Knight, as well as many other gladiators.

Gladiators was shown for the first time in Finland in the 1990s, a few years after the program had been shown in the United States for the first time. One of the biggest personalities of the domestic version was Tony Halme, who appeared in the program as his popular Viking character. Halme died by his own hand at the age of 47 in 2010.

The Unofficial History of American Gladiators, Netflix.

It’s bad for the wife with the man’s hallucinations

Pest controller Bill Lee’s (Peter Weller) drug trips lead to tragedy. Joan’s wife is played by Judy Davis.

Acid motherbeatnik giant and cult author, American William S. Burroughs (1914–1997), i.e. as he wrote: drugged, ravenous and without bowing to anything.

Canadian cult director, wonder man of strange visions David Cronenberg has created Burroughs’s life and especially the drug novel Naked lunch a concoction of fantastic visions that look like their creator, where hallucinations take over, and reality is left somewhere far behind.

Cronenberg has chopped the sprawling novel into pieces and combined Burroughs’ life with his own visions and created a work that lives a life of its own.

Set in the 1950s Naked lunch about Billy Lee, the cockroach poisoner (Peter Weller), who his common-law wife (Judy Davis) with pull substances used to poison insects.

Lee, drugged up, shoots his wife and goes on a mental escape, where very strange things, such as a typewriter that turns into a cockroach or an alien hanging out in a bar, are everyday things.

Burroughs, who worked as an exterminator when he was short of money, also shot his wife in real life.

The writer who blew his mind and lived in paranoid worlds of conspiracies was only meant to playfully hit the drinking glass on his wife’s head, Wilhelm Tell style. (115)

Timo Kuismin

Naked Lunch (1991), Theme & Fem at 9:30 p.m. Drug trip drama ★★★★