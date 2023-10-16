Today on TV | Gurgîn from Stockholm gives up almost everything to reduce his carbon footprint, but it’s not easy

The documentary Never Again Kebab follows Gurgîn Bakircioglu’s path towards his dream for five years.

What all one person can do to reduce their carbon footprint?

“I hate this doc. It’s really annoying when you call,” complains the Stockholmer Gurgîn Bakircioglu to his photographer.

Documentarian Hogir Hirori followed Bakircioglu’s path towards his dream for five years.

The young man did what many today dream of: getting off the squirrel bike.

“I want to work to live, I don’t live to work,” Bakircioglu explains when he quits his job at Swedish Radio.

His mission, however, is not only to remove the everyday rubbish.

Bakircioglu has a goal: with his life change, he wants to reduce his carbon footprint and implement the Paris climate agreement in his own life.

For that, he has become a vegan and a minimalist, meaning he avoids unnecessary consumption.

“In 2017, it started to feel catastrophic to continue in the same way, go to work and talk about cottage stuff. Listening to people’s boring stories and being bored myself. Earn, spend and then die,” he tells the camera.

Bakircioglu says we have turned the world into a parking lot.

“For us, the forest is just a resource, and nature is just a pantry.”

The list of things to give up also included a long-term relationship and an apartment. Bakircioglu does not want children for climate reasons and wants to have a sterilization performed.

That is impossible for his parents to understand.

Hirori’s documentary follows the change in Bakircioglu’s life, which also has an impact on his environment, especially his family.

Distances with parents are getting tighter.

When Bakircioglu gets a mobile home, where he also plans to live with his dog, his father thinks he’s crazy. Although Bakircioglu himself admits while sitting in the car that he hasn’t thought about how the winter will go.

“I can’t say what others should do, this is my own choice. Now my biggest sin is the diesel engine.”

When the problems with the car start, the viewer worries for the man.

The first stage would be in Berlin at a demonstration for the climate. However, the camper does the trick, and Bakircioglu doesn’t make it to the demonstration.

Instead, a man stands alone with his dog in the middle of a Brussels shopping street holding a sign: “I had a kebab restaurant. Now I’m vegan.” (“I had a kebab restaurant. Now I’m vegan.”)

Adversities pile up at the same rate as the thermometer drops to minus. A man’s mobile home is robbed twice. He puts a note in the window: there is nothing left to steal here.

The documentary turns into a thriller. How are the ambitious goals going – and will the distance with the parents remain?

Never again kebab, Yle Areena.

In a dark moment, quick support is needed

The program explores the difficult subject of suicide through interviews with those who have attempted suicide, their loved ones and researchers.

17 years old Craig Whiteshell attended high school in Montana and excelled in basketball and American football – two of America’s most popular sports.

The encouragement was enough. Still, the young man had suicidal thoughts, which those close to him had no idea about. Fortunately, he understood to ask for help.

“I don’t want to be here,” read the text message he sent to a couple of friends.

These came right away.

What makes a person think about suicide? The story of young Craig is one of those that by James Barratt Suicide prevention – the American documentary tells about a humanly painful subject.

In addition to anxious farmers, those who have attempted suicide and widows, psychologists get their turn of Thomas Joyner experts like

There is also a gender distribution in suicides. In most Western countries, women attempt suicide more often than men, but men more often complete the intention.

Perhaps the three-part pattern that Joyner has developed as the background for the suicides is realized here.

First of all, a suicidal person feels that they are a burden to others, and they do not have a real connection with others.

If a person is not too afraid of taking their own life, the need for professional help, support from loved ones and peers is already burning.

Sportsman Craig’s mother also wonders if the concussions her son suffered could have made him more suicidal.

Professor of Neuroscience John Mann has traced signs of suicidal sensitivity in the human brain. Unfortunately, the hour-long documentary only manages to scratch the surface.

However, the most important thing is that the program encourages speaking and listening.

Pekka Eronen

Prisma: Suicide prevention, TV1 at 19:00 & Yle Areena.