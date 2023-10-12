Today on TV | Gimmick! is finally a biographical film about a Finnish female artist, but it is not a complete hit

The movie Kikka! tells about the singing career of Kirsi Sirén, who became a sex symbol in the 1990s. The point of view and the delivery of the story are familiar from other films of this genre.

Finally in 2022, the time came when the domestic female artist got her own biographical film.

Gimmick! tells about someone who made a shuttle-like plunge into the entertainment sky in the 1990s Kirsi from Sirén (1964–2005).

Kikka had already inspired artists to analyze the artist who was shaped as a sex symbol. In the fall of 2017, it was performed at Teatteri Jurka Sini Pesonen guided artist photo Kikka Fan Club to sold-out stands.

In the summer of 2019 Minna Nurmelin directed a musical drama for Yle Kikka – the story of a star. Yle’s music drama became a summer hit, it had more launches than, for example from Gösta Sundqvist with the listening done.

This premiered last year against the background Gimmick!– the film raised hopes. And not least because the director is an actor Anna Paavilainen.

Paavilainen has dealt sharply with power structures, e.g. in his performance about stage rapes Play Rapewhich was also seen as part of the 2019 episodic film A matter of getting used to.

Expectations were not quite filled now. Although Kika is not made into a visual image, the point of view and the delivery of the story is very similar to that of films of the genre.

The rise of the artist, the threat and destruction of the king fueled by alcohol. The expected transparency of the power structures that prevailed in the music scene of the 1980s and 90s does not arise.

Kikka, who is trying to get a new rise, is sidelined at the record company by shoving free drink tickets into his hand and assuring him that now it is more important to focus on something other than his career, because “you have a skid now”.

The record company uncles, like Aku Hirviniemi acted by Ile Vainio have been depicted as products of their time, as easy-going weaklings babbling naughty rhymes, for whom there is no support when it comes to the real world.

Sara Melleri makes a touching role performance from a “Marilyn-faced tamper” who loves performing and bursts with joy to a tired alcoholic trying to make a comeback. In the movie, Kika’s sky is just very flat.

Meller’s upbeat performances, where you can hear genuine Kikka, are the most sparkling gift of the film.

Timeline with fluffy knits and pink lipsticks is believably built.

Likewise, Kika’s performance outfits have been copied exactly.

We only get hints of the person behind all this, for example in the relationship with the beloved grandmother, who is brilliant in the role Rea Mauranen.

We will go through the most famous Kohut with a glimpse of the nipple Jukeboxprogram in 1989 Sabbath– program interview, where the reporter I killed Ripatti and Irwin humiliate Kikka a match.

Instead of repeating the events, I would have liked more interpretation.

Shaking begins with campervan seller Kika and dj and radio journalist Paula (Elena Leeve) about a meeting in the Tampere night in the 1980s. Friendship develops into cooperation, which eventually eats away at the friendship.

Kika’s question to her ex-colleague “Why does everything always leave?” becomes the main theme of the film.

Helsingin Sanomat and Ruutu+ belong to the Sanoma Group.

Kikka! movie, Ruutu+.

In the spirit of explorers in the depths of the sea

Underwater cameraman Ken O’Sullivan dares to photograph blue sharks in Irish waters in close contact, because they are not interested in humans as prey.

Irish by Ken O’Sullivan a three-part nature documentary North Atlantic – life below the surface (2023) is a meditative viewing experience.

Underwater photographer O’Sullivan is a calm, sympathetic and enthusiastic host.

Carefully made and full of fine details, the documentary relies on the aesthetics of slowness. The poetic narrative progresses at the pace of nature.

At their best, the images are like an underwater ballet between nature and man. Pictures can be seen from the surface as well, because in addition to whales and sharks, seabirds fight for prey fish.

Ken O’Sullivan sets out in the spirit of explorers in search of unexplored places and species of life in the Atlantic. He travels to the Norwegian winter in search of shoals of herring and encounters humpback and killer whales that prey on them.

In the summer, he sails to the mid-Atlantic ridge, where he encounters herring and seine whales.

Heading south, he finds many species of sharks and marvels at the sustaining power of the sun’s energy.

Both predation and courtship rituals are recorded on the camera.

Behind the wonderful execution lies a sad story: species die because of humans.

One million whales have been killed because of whaling, and even hundreds of thousands of sharks have been hunted for their fins. Pollution and other human carelessness also affect the strains.

The central inspiration of the documentary is an Irish monk who lived in the 5th century Saint Brendan the Navigatorwhich describes the huge, fire-breathing sea monsters that turn out to be harmless species to humans.

Tarja Ollikainen

North Atlantic – life below the surface, part 1/3, TV2 at 20:00 & Yle Areena.