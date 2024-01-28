Today on TV | Election expert Sami Borg gets an audience of millions again

Presidential Election Results Night on TV1 is hosted by Piia Pasanen and Matti Rönkä, and as usual Sami Borg acts as commentator.

An audience of millions TV viewers can be expected on Sunday evening, January 28, when the first round of the presidential election Results night– broadcast starts on TV1 at 19:30.

The live broadcast continues until midnight. They just interrupt it Yle news (at 8:30 p.m.) and a five-minute Sports box (at 20:41). Svenska Yle's broadcast (Teema & Fem from 19:50) continues without interruption until 23:00.

Results night the tension is clear: which two presidential candidates will get the most votes and proceed to the second round of the election.

of TV1 Results night talk familiarly Piia Pasanen and Matti Rönkäbut there is also a third familiar TV face behind the table.

Sami Borgia can already be called with the title Mister Vaalit.

“At Yle, I started on the radio side in 1994 and moved to television commentator in 1999.”

Already the first direct national election 30 years ago was a very special evening.

“I remember the deceased Pentti Lumpe an intense radio voice reading preliminary voting results. There was indeed electricity in the air. The result changed dramatically during the evening, and Elisabeth Rehn rose Martti Ahtisaaren with for the second round.”

What have been the highlights of the presidential elections in different years?

“In 2000, definitely the fact that a woman was elected president. In 2006, the second election was quite tight, though Tarja Halonen was nominated as sitting president. We remember the 2012 elections Haavisto-phenomenon from the first round, although the second round then went clearly To Sauli Niinistö.”

Sami Borg's election Sunday already follows the traditional pattern.

“My wife and I are going to vote in Tampere. Then the election coffees and a little bit of fun and head to Pasila by train.”

“The figures have been refueled and the statistical bases prepared much earlier. Of course, there's also a comment on that, if everything doesn't go as planned.”

There is no actual dress code, but there is a special one nonetheless.

“The tie, how to tie it and the handkerchief are Matti Röngä's handiwork. It's our nice election night routine.”

“My work in the studio is quite straightforward. The basic job is to answer and interpret when asked. Sometimes there is a broader discussion. Apt and quick commenting is mostly based on adequate preparation.”

What kind of feedback do you get from TV viewers or your family?

“There are messages of congratulations from the family in the early evening before the broadcast and red emojis in the middle of the night.”

“There is very little direct viewer feedback, which is usually a very good sign. In elections, the result and the implementation of democracy are the main thing.”

Of Sami Borg's five children Chord and Top are also familiar TV faces; Chord e.g. Dealas the winner of the program and Topi On the spectrumfrom the program.

“In their childhood home, all five children watched election programs. I would imagine that even today to some extent, but we don't have exams like this from them.”

“However, sometimes I still get messages from my adult children during elections that they have gone to vote. Such 'acknowledgments' are not required, but it's still warm.”

Presidential election 2024: Tulosilta, TV1 19:30–20:30 & 20:46–24:00.