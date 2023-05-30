Today on TV | Daniel Craig stars in his last Bond adventure, and the documentarian searches Europe for wild nature

Daniel Craig also had a hard time with himself while making No Time To Die.

with James Bond is known to always be hard on the barrel, but so was the one who played him Daniel Craig toowhen he made his last Bond adventure 007 No Time to Die.

With the drastic solutions of the film, which premiered in 2021, Craig, as part producer and main star, guaranteed that his five 007 films, and especially this last one, will be talked about for a long time to come.

007 No Time to Die concludes the same story as Craig’s first 007 adventure, published 15 years earlier Casino Royalestarted.

The violent patterns of the plot do not in themselves make 007 No Time to Die a completely successful Bond adventure. Cary Joji Fukunaga the film directed by is more than two and a half hours long in some parts stiff, in some places even sloppy. There is a familiar disease of action spectacles: individual moments and scenes are more interesting than the whole they form.

For example, the long action sequence at the beginning, set in the bustling streets of an old village in Matera, Italy, is basically the charm of a Bond chase at its best, but within minutes the glass overflows. The opening shot of the film wouldn’t be any worse, even if it was more compact.

007 No Time to Die gets its kick from two things. The story of Craig’s time as Bond ends here in a startlingly cheeky way – in a way that will blow the air out of even long-time Bond fans like myself. On the other hand, the film delights with everything that has always belonged to the world of 007.

See also Nuclear weapons Russia still has over a thousand tactical nuclear weapons, but the break-up of a nuclear war in Ukraine that is about 80 years old is extremely unlikely Rami Malek plays the ruddy-cheeked villain Lyutsifer Safin of 007 No Time to Die, who seeks power with the help of a bioweapon.

A new adventure buzzes with references and winks to Bond history, most to a film made half a century ago On His Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), which remained By George Lazenby as the only 007 film. This time too, the threat is a virus-like bioweapon.

The leader of the criminal organization Spectre, Bond’s arch-nemesis Ernst Stavro Blofeld gets his moments, but the main villain is a restrained Rami Malek too ruddy-cheeked Lyutsifer Safin, played weakly.

In the previous one 007 in Spectre (2015) the Austrian-German actor continues in the role of Blofeld, who was introduced again Christoph Waltz, but still Waltz doesn’t manage to imbue his arch-villain with enough menace. The worst thing is that his Blofeld even feels like a parodic type in places. Along with the viral plot that sometimes overwhelms, Blofeld’s character is the weakest link in 007 No Time to Die.

Nomi (Lashana Lynch), who inherited the 007 code number, gives James Bond (Daniel Craig) a hard time, but also helps him.

50 years back to Lazenby’s time, new films are also bound by emotions. The world is cruel to the agents: once again Bond is truly in love, and once again surrendering to one’s feelings is followed by a sad punishment. Craig has the first Bond star Sean Connery hardness. The humor is dry and black.

Fortunately, the women turn out to be the saviors and life-holes of the film. Lashana Lynch Nomi, played with confidence, is a dashing professional who inherited James Bond’s code number 007. Cuban star Ana de Armas again, she gets a disappointingly little time in the role of Paloma, but she uses it effectively and with a glow of glamour.

James Bond (Daniel Craig) is in love with Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) in the 007 adventure No Time to Die.

007 in Spectre (2015) Madeleine Swann, introduced as Bond’s beloved, gets a very special position in this film: the character ties together the film’s warm thoughts about the importance of close people, love and family – things that James Bond has mostly avoided throughout the 25-part film series. French star Léa Seydoux finally gets enough tragic power charged into his suffering Madeleine to make her and Bond’s relationship feel believable.

A fun detail is that the beginning honors the author who created James Bond 70 years ago Ian Fleming. When the agent retreats to his hideaway in Jamaica, the location is a similar vacation home where Fleming wrote all his 007 novels in the 1950s and 1960s. (156)

007 No Time to Die (2021), Tue 30.5. Four at 21:00, Agent Adventure ★★★

The Norwegian Ole Martin Dahle (left) is a bird man to the core. Next to me is documentarian Jan Haft.

Is there still wild nature?

German documentarian Jan Haft ponders in his program what is meant by wild nature and whether it can still be found somewhere in Europe.

A nature guide who has lived in Flatanger, Norway all his life Be Martin Dahle is of the opinion that there is not much wild nature left in Norway.

Dahle is an eagle to the core. Hunting sea eagles is prohibited, but the eagles are still not safe. Today, the biggest problem is wind turbines on the fells. Dahle says that 120 eagles have died on a nearby island in 10 years due to wind turbines.

“It’s a political issue: we want green energy, the government wants to build it. Germany and other countries want it from our mountains. The green transition destroys a lot of nature. When I see wind turbines in the mountains, I feel sad. I remember that there used to be nature here. Now there is industry.”

Then we go to Bavaria, Germany, where Franz Kühn grows several species of fish in the pond, such as perch, cobbler and pike.

The documentary tells that thanks to man, the fauna of the area is abundant and many rare individuals can be seen there. However, the species in the area have decreased.

“Nowadays, Great Egrets and Gray Egrets are on duty on the shores of the ponds. They prey on the places where frogs gather. When individual species are protected, and the whole is not taken into account, an imbalance can arise. It can be very damaging,” says Kühn.

“It is often thought that nature should not be taken care of. Then everything becomes forested, and rare species disappear. Our ponds would also be overgrown. Water buffalo and other large animals could be useful. I have considered getting them here.”

The program reflects on Europe’s natural diversity from different perspectives.

European biodiversity, Tue 30.5. TV1 at 19:00.