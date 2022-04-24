Because there is a lot to see on television every day, you can read the viewing tips for today here every morning. These are the recommendations for Sunday 24 April. View the full TV guide here.

Cycling: Liège – Bastogne – Liège

NPO 1 – 1.10 pm The last major spring classic of the year guarantees a spectacle, with more than 250 kilometers of Ardennes slopes. Last year Julian Alaphilippe thought he would win, only to be overtaken at the very last minute by Tadej Pogacar. Will he go home with the win this year or will the Slovenian beat him again?

Julian Alaphilippe. © BELGA



Hope Street

BBC First – 7pm There is much gossip in the Northern Irish coastal town of Port Devine about the newest member of the local police force, English detective Leila Hussain. Because what should a detective from metropolis London do in Port Devine? While there is speculation about the reason for her arrival, Detective Finn O’Hare says nothing. Until the lives in Port Devine are also at risk.

Beat the Champions VIPS

RTL 4 – 8 p.m. Was the second season kicked off with a BN ‘er edition, the third season of Beat the Champions close with a VIP special. As the name suggests, a number of well-known Dutch people try to measure themselves with the knowledge of quizzers Diederik Jekel, Nynke de Jong, Abel Gilsing, Cindy Hemink and Devrim Aslan. The more knowledge champions defeated, the higher the pot for charity.

Beat the Champions VIPs. © RTL



College Tour

New season

NPO 2 – 8.23 ​​pm The new season of college tour kicks off with perhaps the most influential media personality of the past year: Tim Hofman. His much-discussed ANGRY episode about sexually transgressive behavior at The Voice was eventually viewed ten million times. In College Tour For the first time, he discusses the creation and aftermath of his most-watched program ever.

The World Biggest Drug Lord

Discovery – 10:30 PM Forget Pablo Escobar. His trade is dwarfed by the pranks of the Chinese drug lord Tse Chi Lop. Who? That’s what the FBI thought when they first heard the name in the 1990s. Because who was this man behind the crime syndicate Sam Gor? Nobody knew until he ran into a lamp at Schiphol last year.

