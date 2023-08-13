Today on TV | Comedy Queen is a great survival story of a brave girl, Elämän’s vonkamies tells Kalle Päätalo about her childhood

The Comedy Queen movie is based on Jenny Jägerfeld’s novel and its events are based on the experiences of Jägerfeld’s relative.

Sanna Lenkenin directed by Swedish drama is full of smiles through tears. The truth is enough, because Sasha (Sigrid Johnson) there has been a shocking loss in life. Father (Oscar Töringe) is just crying, because the depressed mother has died not long ago.

Despite the tragedy, the film is not the beginning of anxiety, but a story of survival, where Sasha plans to stand up with the help of his stand-up dream. He writes a survival list, which ticks off things like shaving his hair, refusing a puppy – and being a comedy queen.

In the 13-year-old’s world, which has been shaken, meeting other peers is challenging. Fortunately, a best friend can take a beating. Therapy progresses through bumps, and while Sasha finds new pieces of joy, so does her father’s recovery.

The film deals with normality, trauma and coping mechanisms. Although Sasha is afraid of performing and messing up, she plans to get on stage as a comedian. He wants to make his father laugh instead of crying. However, jokes do not come easily.

Johnson is an expressive and genuine, straightforward discovery in the lead role. Even in the shadows of death, Lenken’s film has a strong joie de vivre, understanding and acceptance. The most gratifying thing is that there is not a single moment of pathos, but the exhilarating grip of the everyday is preserved until the end.

The film is based on by Jenny Jägerfeld to the novel. Sigrid Johnson plays the role for the first time. Lenken has said that Johnson and Oscar Töringen, who plays the father, found great chemistry: “They spent time together and played cards and were just like a real father and daughter!”

Sanna Lenken also talked with author Jägerfeld about the film and children’s grief. He has told Nordisk Film & TV Fond that he and the author cried a lot during the conversation. Jägerfeld is a psychologist himself, and the events are based on the life of a real relative.

Children’s reaction to grief is not always logical, but an unexpected way of coping should also be respected. Lenken often asked his young actor in scenes whether the feeling created by the scene was sad or brought tears.

“The manufacturing process was safe, and even though Johnson was young, he acted like a complete professional.”

Kalle’s boy’s growing up years in the 1920s Koillismaa

Life’s Vonkaman is the growth story of a Kalle boy.

Eight the killing bullet director Mikko Niskanen two films were left as testament work Kalle Päätalo – a film adaptation of the opening novels of this famous Iijoki series, the growth story of Kalle boy.

A hardworking man of life originally prepared as the first half of an eight-part TV series can be seen in the even thickness and episodic nature of the film.

However, Niskanen captures the way of life in the 1920s Northeast in an authentically fine way. Born and raised in the country in 1929, the director knew this circle of life.

The Kalle boy is played as 7 and 13 years old Teuvo and Tapio Remes. Pirjo Leppänen and Martti Kainulainen create great characters as Kalle’s parents.

A hardworking man of life from the sequel, his last film The sabots of my youth (1988), Niskanen was able to produce a clearly more complete whole.

The sabots of my youth grew into a rich picture of family and work, of life in the Northeast of the 1930s. A man of life unfortunately can’t quite do the same.

Kalle Päätalo’s controversial 17,014-page, autobiographical Iijoki series comprises 26 volumes, of which A man of life is based on the first three novels and The sabots of my youth continues until the end of the next two, until the fall of 1939.

Vonkamies means a person who turns the logs in the right direction in a log float. (142)

