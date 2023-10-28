Today on TV | British journalist Stacey Dooley is in a night village in the family of a child model

7-year-old Dior has been modeling for two years already.

In the British series Stacey Dooley in Night Village supplier Stacey Dooley is visiting Keisha and Kunlen in a family with a 7-year-old daughter Dior has been working as a model for two years.

Dior has had time to gain experience from photo shoots as diverse as appearing on the catwalk at a fashion show.

Keisha has acted as a role model for her daughter, after all she herself has a successful career at the top of the modeling world.

Keisha wants to raise her daughter to be confident and able to face the downside of the modeling world. He himself has come across discrimination related to his skin color during his life and knows what it means to be constantly put down.

“It’s important for a parent to praise and make a child believe in themselves, so that when someone tells them otherwise, it doesn’t hurt them,” says Keisha.

Dior speaks with boisterous enthusiasm before fashion shoots. It is confusing that when the cameras are brought out, that happy and boisterous child has disappeared.

Dior seems more like all the attention bothers him, and there is not even a hint of a smile on his face.

Finally, Keisha’s mother starts to use chips to entice Dior to smile and appear in the pictures as he should.

Another child model seen in the episode Cece sums up what’s funniest about filming:

“The fact that I am the center of attention all the time.”

As a viewer, the thought arises: what effect does it have on the child’s development if he gets used to being the center of admiration and receives attention especially because of his appearance?

As usual, Dooley asks critical questions about the subject, and working as a child model is not viewed exclusively with admiration.

The episode manages to nicely show that there is something bigger and more important in the background of what seems superficial at first; gives space and visibility to those who have been discriminated against and those who have faced racism.

Every child needs role models like him.

Stacey Dooley in the night village, TV2 at 21:25.