Today on TV | Au pairs face inequality in the new season, and the classic film is full of bubbling love

In the new season of the favorite series, au pairs in South Africa face, among other things, inequality, chaotic traffic and Christian values.

In Oulu university student With Sebastian22, is off to a brisk start Au pairs in the new season of the series.

A tired traveler declares his direct opinion about another au pair in the first meeting. In addition, he ends up telling his Christian host family about his sexual orientation right after shaking hands.

Yle’s favorite series is already in its tenth season, in which, in addition to Sebastian, a good number of people head to South Africa for babysitting jobs Aada19, sensitive and cheerful Emmi-Lotta23, as well as spontaneous Emily21.

In the program follows the journey and life of young Finnish people on the threshold of adulthood as au pairs in various host families. Homesickness, conflicts in the host families, mutual relationships and cultural differences of the four au pairs often add drama to the adventure.

Sebastian describes IS’s arrival in South Africa as a culture shock.

“The first thing I saw was a highway with people walking and cows running. It was really chaotic.”

Aada says that the biggest culture shock on the trip was how huge the income differences are in the country. The rich live in fenced and carefully guarded detached houses, while the poor live in shack villages that may not have electricity or running water.

“You only realized the wealth disparity when you saw it yourself. There was a lot of poverty and that was what shocked me a bit in South Africa. There were rich whites and poor blacks, and there was really no middle ground,” says Aada.

The host family’s bohemian and sometimes chaotic everyday life was very different from what Aada herself is used to in Finland.

“The children just went without shoes everywhere, and this same thing was visible in other than my own host family. They live really close to nature”, says Aada and continues.

“Hygiene in the family was different from what we are used to in Finland. For example, they had ants in the toaster, and then they just shook them off when they used the toaster.”

Having liberal values ​​and belonging to a sexual minority, Sebastian ended up living in a conservative family.

Systematic Aada ended up in a bohemian host family.

All au pairs only get to know what their host families are like in South Africa.

In the first episode, Sebastian, who has liberal values ​​and belongs to a sexual minority, jokes with his friends that he does not want to work in a conservative home.

However, this is how it happens. Sebastian ends up on a small farm where eight people live. After the introduction round, the father of the family says that his family is Christian.

“I was like, oh hell. I immediately thought, what could be the problem here? Maybe my sexual orientation, and I brought it up right away. If they had been, oh my God, then I wouldn’t even need to unpack the bags. Yes, it bothered me to tell,” Sebastian says.

Despite different values, Sebastian says that he did not change his host family.

“Even though we had very different worldviews, my family became really dear and close to me.”

Au pairs in South Africa at Yle Areena on Wednesday 17.5. at 20:00. The series will be shown on Yle TV2 on May 17. starting every evening in double periods at 21:00.

Faye Wong plays a waitress at a fast food restaurant.

Bubbling love in the corners of the urban jungle

The universe the most wonderful feeling movie, In the Mood for Love (2000) author Wong Kar Wai directed a film in the early 1990s Chungking Expresswhich is a neon light blues rhythmic description of wandering people in the corners of the urban jungle.

The film of the director, who was born in China but made his career in Hong Kong, is full of the ever bubbling feeling of falling in love, finished off with an amazing soundtrack.

A 1960s pop hit by The Mamas & The Papas California Dreaming is heard repeatedly in the film, skilfully tied to the story.

The first episode of the bustling metropolitan symphony, which is divided into two parts, in which a policeman (Takeshi Kaneshiro) is looking for a connection with his former lover, is almost unnecessary, because the latter is so much more impressive that it almost sweeps him off his feet. In it, a man working as a policeman (Tony Chiu-Wai Leung) does not realize that the woman working as a waitress in a fast food restaurant (Faye Wong) is completely in love with him. Even so that a woman secretly goes to clean her crush’s apartment every day.

The audiovisual masterpiece has been taken so far that you can enjoy the film even if you don’t understand any of the dialogue. After decades, I watched the movie again without subtitles, and it didn’t bother me at all. (100)

Today’s movie Chungking Express (1994), Theme & Fem at 9:45 p.m., Love drama ★★★★

Timo Kuismin