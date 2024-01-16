Today on TV | Adventure in the media world was the last for Backpack-Hepu

Jaakko Loukkola, who became known as Little Kakkonen's Backpack-Heppu character, died last June at only 35 years old. The Backpack-Heppu program described in spring 2023 will be presented at the request of the relatives.

For many even for those who have reached adulthood, it would be good to brush up on their media literacy by watching something new Backpack-Heppu and Botti as media champions -Children's program.

Yle Areena and on Mondays In Little Kakkones the published ten-part series deals simply but comprehensively with media usage methods and the skills needed in the media environment.

As a good reminder:

“Media means telling things from one person to another in different ways. Media include, for example: TV shows, photos, news, advertisements, games and text messages,” the pastel-colored Botti robot guides in the information attack of the first episode.

As a friend of the knowledgeable Botti robot, the program features the enthusiastic Backpack-Heppu, who performs Jaakko Loukkola. Backpack-Heppu and Botti as media champions -children's program was the last work of Loukkola, who died at the age of 35.

Little Two About the adventure machine Jaakko Loukkola, the actor who became known and loved by many, passed away unexpectedly in June of last year at the age of only 35.

Little Kakkonen's executive producer Teija Ryösa says that the episodes of the series will be filmed in the spring of 2023. The program will be shown on Yle at the request of the family.

“Jaakko Loukkola's loved ones hope that the programs will be shown exactly as planned, that is, that a new series will be published, and that the previously made programs will remain in the show. The Backpack-Heppu character lives on and Jaakko lives on in the memories of those who knew him,” says Ryösä.

Loukkola's character was a children's favorite and after the actor's death, many parents shared on Facebook how Backpack-Heppu and Botti were everyday heroes in families with children.

Will we see the Backpack-Heppu character in Yle's children's programs in the future?

“Reppu-Heppu has adventures in many contexts In Little Kakkones. Adventure machines, Backpack-Heppu series, podcasts and concerts will still be kept in Areena,” says producer Teija Ryösä.

Colleagues remember Loukkola, known as an actor and musician, as a co-worker rich in ideas and warm-hearted.

“My colleagues remember Jaako as an innovative professional in children's culture who created warmth around himself and encouraged others. The Reppu-Hepu series had a good team and an important topic,” says Ryösä.

Backpack-Heppu and Botti as media champions – series, the characters bring out everyday situations with media and media devices in a fun way.

For example, in the second episode of the series, Backpack-Heppu, who lives with great emotion, is mesmerized by an incredible special offer “lightning backpack” (399 euros), whose advertisement appears on his phone.

“Sounds expensive. How much do backpacks cost? The job of advertisements is to make the product for sale sound as good as possible,” Botti reminds.

Backpack-Heppu and Botti as media champions, Yle Areena.

The beloved series returns to television

Alastair Mackenzie (centre) stars as Archie MacDonald in the King of the Valley series

Beloved The scenery of the BBC drama series is entered again from the beginning. King of the Valley tells the story of Archie MacDonald, whose trendy life in London changes when he inherits a shabby family estate in Scotland.

The series was produced for seven seasons (2000–2005).

The last two seasons introduce the new lord of the manor, Paul Bowman, and the attempts to modernize the family estate. The story is based on of Compton Mackenzie (1883–1972) to the work Highland Novels.

It's been twenty years since the filming. What about the main cast?

Alastair MacKenzie was known even before the role of Archie. It was a shocking decision to leave the series after five seasons, but the actor felt that the time was right. Since then, he was involved in successful series such as Skins and Black Mirror. MacKenzie owns a film company and is an actor living in Islington by Susan Vidler and with her two children.

Playing Archie's father of Richard Briers the death was reported in 2013. He had a heart attack at the age of 79. A career spanning five decades included television, film, theater and radio. The most recent works included a voice role On Top Gear. Briers was married to an actress by Ann Davies with, and they have two children.

Archie's half-brother who stepped into the role of Paul Lloyd Owen has, among other things, acted in a comedy series You, Me and the Apocalypse. In 2020, he performed The Lord of the Rings – series and was almost unrecognizable with his beard and long hair. Owen is married to an actor Juliette Mole with.

Julian Felloweswhich is known Downton Abbey as the creator, seen as Lord Kilwillie. Fellowes is the worst King of the Valley pace. He is reported to have a fortune of around £7.7 million.

