Today on TV | A wedding planner and a funeral contractor live in a practical union, and the career of singer legend Donna Summer is told on home video

In the Finnish film Wedding Before the Funeral, love and death come to the fore.

How many do you know a wedding planner?

The job title is rare, but there are plenty of wedding planners in American romantic comedies, most famously Jennifer Lopez from the movie The Wedding Planner (2001).

In a domestic, quietly smiling drama comedy The wedding before the funeral there is also a fashionable wedding planner in the main role, but the secrets of the profession are not really explored, because love and death come to the fore.

Joanna’s father and mother are played by Risto Tuorila and Kaija Pakarinen.

Acting in every other movie and TV series Iina Kuustonen is a single wedding planner Joanna. In his life, love is just awakening, but death seems to be peeking around every corner: there is a serious illness of his own, a father who talks about death all the time (Risto Tuorila) and an unusual relationship with an undertaker.

The couple’s carefree life together is not sparked by love, but by practical reasons.

A woman devoted to her work pretends to her parents that she is in a relationship, and a man who is completely unhappy in his social relationships has mainly listened to his therapist’s instructions.

He plays a clumsy and serious undertaker Antti Luusuaniemi. His basic hat habit comes from his spine, because similar acting has been seen in the TV series Credit officer.

The director of the film is also known from the same series Kari Ketonen, whose first-born is this slow-moving but clever work with dialogue. (88)

The Wedding Before the Funeral (2022) Drama Comedy, Four at 9:00 p.m. ★★ ½

The documentary based on the memories of colleagues is an in-depth look at the career and life of the iconic artist Donna Summer.

Sexiness was part of the artist star’s performance

Disco mega hits I Feel Love and Love to Love You Baby In the mid-1970s in Germany, an Italian by Giorgio Moroder done with Donna Summer was a more talented singer than was perhaps realized at the time.

Later, his voice has been compared to Whitney Houston and to Mariah Carey.

The songs’ caressing words, rhythmic melodies and Summer’s excess sexiness were part of her performance, which at times approached performance.

“I approached singing as an actor, not as a singer. It really is acting. I don’t try to be myself”, Summer has said.

The documentary premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last February Love to Love You, Donna Summer trust LaDonna Adrian Gaines – the life and career of Summer (1948–2012), who took her from German avant garde circles to New York’s legendary dance clubs and worldwide popularity.

by Roger Ross Williams and Summer’s daughter Brooklyn Sudanon directed documentary tells the story of the singing legend through previously unreleased home videos.

“The audience went absolutely wild. People were ripping off their bras and underwear and throwing them on stage,” the documentary describes Summer’s gig experiences at the height of her popularity.

One of Summer’s big milestones was being the first black female singer to have a music video for the popular music channel MTV, which had a strong influence on popular culture.

However, reconciling huge popularity, career and motherhood was not easy. Summer even cut out things about herself from the papers because she didn’t want her children to see them.

Taneli Topelius

Love to Love You, Donna Summer, HBO Max.

Nelonen and Helsingin Sanomat belong to the Sanoma Group.