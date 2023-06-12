Today on TV | A touching film about a shocking kidnapping case and a documentary about a 96-year-old graphic designer

At the age of 23, Carlina “Netty” White found out that her supposed mother had kidnapped her from the hospital.

All was not like Nejdra to Nance was believed. His birth certificate couldn’t be found, his mother abused him, and he didn’t even look like his mother.

Still, no one could have believed what kind of tangle of events began to unfold. Nejdra Nance was her real name Carlina White.

A movie about him Abducted: The Carlina White Story is boring in its execution, but there is a shocking true story behind it.

In 1987, new parents Joy White and Carl Tyson had rushed to the hospital because of the high fever of their 19-day-old child Carlina in New York. A woman dressed as a nurse comforted them.

“My suspicions arose because he didn’t have a name tag. But he was able to direct us to the right place, and we were worried about Carlina,” Tyson said For the New York Post.

Joy White couldn’t believe her ears when she heard that her missing child had been found.

White’s and Tyson was supposed to visit the house, but when the mother arrived at the hospital again in the morning, she learned that her child was missing. The grief-stricken parents sued the city and the hospital and reportedly received 700,000 euros in settlement money. It was put into a fund set up in Carlina White’s name, and the amount was to be released to her on her 21st birthday if she was found.

The relationship between the parents grew cold, but the hope of finding Carlina never dimmed.

“I always believed in my heart that he would reach for me and find me,” the mother told ABC News.

At the same time Ann Pettway raised the child he named Nejdra Nance as his own. None of Pettway’s acquaintances could suspect the deception, because she had previously told them that she was pregnant.

Nance became pregnant herself in high school and wondered why she couldn’t find her birth certificate for her child’s insurance. Eventually, Pettway confessed that she was not Nance’s own mother. She explained that her biological mother had abandoned her. Nance was shocked by the news and began to distance herself from her foster mother.

Nance as a teenager with his cousin.

Years later, at the age of 23, she found out that she was the child kidnapped from the hospital, Carlina White.

First the meeting with the biological parents went bumpy. It was easier with Joy White, but Nance had trouble getting along with her father, Carl Tyson. Nance flatly refused when dad tried to pay for his hair salon and said of New York Magazine according to that it is not available for purchase.

“I don’t want to say anything about him. But her attitude… I’ll be honest: if that young woman wasn’t my daughter, she would have gotten out of my car a long time ago,” the father confessed to the magazine.

There was also an argument when Nance found out that his parents had used his trust money. The media circus grew, and Nance didn’t know what to think and how to relate to her parents. He withdrew his daughter The same with to a quiet place.

Pettway turned herself in, confessed to the kidnapping and received a 12-year sentence in 2012. Nance changed her legal name to Carlina White, but wanted to use her nickname Online, which he invented for himself. In 2014, he said For The Mirror that he is still in contact with both Pettway and his biological parents.

“Now I have two mothers and two fathers and my life is richer because of it. If I kept all the anger inside me’, I would only suffer from it myself and it would prevent me from living.

Abducted: The Carlina White Story will be shown on Monday 12.6. On the Ava channel at 22:00.

Sources: New York Post, New York Magazine, The Mirror

The poster master doesn’t freeze

Graphic artist Erik Bruun is known, for example, for the Norpa logo of the Finnish Nature Conservation Association – and many other posters.

Finland one of the most famous and prolific graphic artists Erik Bruun is a man who Ph.D Jenni Haukion according to compares in its cultural significance To Tove Jansson or to the national landscapes of Koli.

Bruun’s handprint is familiar to most Finns across generations. Jaffa posters, the norppa logo of the Finnish Nature Conservation Association or even banknotes from the Marka era can be used as decoration elements today – all of them come from Bruun’s hands. And specifically out of hand, because according to Bruun’s own words, he has not resorted to computers once during his entire long career.

Old age has not made Bruun retire. Of course, working has changed: one eye can see worse, and the ability to think is not what it used to be.

“But when work is a hobby, you can’t stop it,” says Bruun Ville Lipiainen in a warm documentary Erik Bruun – one more job (2023).

The short documentary follows the 96-year-old Bruun’s preparation for the exhibition, for which a new poster is created.

The program follows 96-year-old Bruun’s preparation for yet another exhibition. Of course, a new poster should be made for that. The idea is maturing slowly but surely.

The insightful short documentary presents a lot of Bruun’s art, but also gives suitable space to the thoughts and stories of the master with a sense of humor.

Bruun’s son Eric especially remembers his father’s long collaboration with Hartwall from his youth.

“Every other week we received two or three baskets of Jaffa,” says Erik.

Erik Bruun – one more job, Mon 12.6. Theme & Fem at 20:25.