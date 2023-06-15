Today on TV | A new series about real-life rescue workers in the midst of familiar accidents, as well as a shocking documentary about Turkey’s security policy

The drama series Kotka 10 begins with the shocking fatal crash of young people. Each episode includes a rescue mission based on true events.

Is hard look at the new one Eagle 10 -the beginning of the series without bursting into tears. The scene takes its viewers on a good-natured car trip of three young people, during which the guy sitting in the back seat encourages the driver to press the gas. Suddenly, a lady blaring on her cell phone reverses into a quiet driveway.

The crash is terrible. The rescuers who rushed to the scene do everything they can, but the accident eventually takes the life of the young driver.

Although C Moren Eagle 10 is a fictional series, each of the rescue missions in the series is based on true events.

The script of the first episode made an impression on the actor playing the firefighter Pasi Rovanperä Jaakko Ohtosen.

“The story kicks off very dramatically. It’s great how people are presented through activities and events. It looks wild and cool. The younger colleagues in the episode do an absolutely brilliant job. I was really impressed by it,” says Ohtonen.

“After all, it’s stopping when you know that the events are based on fact. For example, when we filmed the chemical spill episode, at the same time there was a chemical spill in Järvenpää. If you don’t pay attention to this world, you don’t understand how many pretty dramatic things happen in Finland, which these people deal with on a daily basis.”

The Kotka 10 series has been described in advance as the Roba of rescuers.

Eagle 10 tells about the everyday life of the Kotka rescue station, the close working community and the rescuers’ home life. Location filming has been done, for example, at Jylpy station in Kotka, Kymenlaakso.

Series director Jyri Kähönen tells the story that brought Kotka and eagleness to life. Kähönen’s merit list includes series Sorjonen, Substitute and Trackerswhich is a giant HBO production set in South Africa.

“There were production and financial reasons why we ended up in Kotka, but the most important of them was the Kotka feeling. This was originally written in Helsinki. When this was taken to Kotka and the types and dialect came along, the story came to life.”

“Kotka’s image is a somewhat Raffi port and Danube city. The characters in the series are everyday heroes. Then we will connect to that Junnu Vainion music, sea, landscape and longing.

Series the director and the Actors praise the Kymenlaakso rescue facility, where they got the necessary equipment, and above all the people who helped and consulted them. They helped to adopt not only the work but also the mentality and the dialect. As a viewer from Kymenlaakso, the forms mia and myä come to mind.

“Dialect was its own challenge on top of that. I haven’t been around that much. In my opinion, it is a big plus that you can get to know different local cultures. It was a good gang, everyone helped. I didn’t even know about the Sapoka park area in Kotka, it was completely exceptional”, to be seen in the lead role of Roope Kunnar Guess Vaine says.

Presented by Ansku, the doctor of the emergency care team Matleena Kuusniemi says bluntly that they wouldn’t have been able to do it without local saviors.

“The cast was big, the film crew, guys from Kymenlaakso, big ambulances and fire engines… There was a lot of people, and they were absolutely decisive factors. That knowledge came from them. If you were unsure”, you could ask and check.

Autumnal The eagle also impressed Sara-Maria from Heinowho plays firefighter-paramedic Nella Lehtopuro.

“It was wonderful to film there. I didn’t know that Kotka has the most beautiful parks in Finland”, they were shockingly beautiful.

Sapokka is the most famous park in Kotka.

He praises the local people.

“Whenever major accidents were filmed, a firefighter would always come by to ask which hand you would use this with and which you would use to open it. They concretely explained to us how, for example, the equipment or the chain of command works or how the situation might be handled.”

He describes his character as very different from himself.

“Nella is on top of the situation and doesn’t panic. I myself would be a little more panicked and at a loss.”

Inka Kallén, Matleena Kuusniemi and Sara-Maria Heinonen are the central actors of the series.

Acting besides, 34-year-old Heinonen works as an intimacy choreographer.

“This is a person comparable to a stunt coordinator, who is involved in productions when intimate scenes are made, i.e. those that contain nudity or sex. The proximity choreographer choreographs them and makes sure that everyone is safe and comfortable on the set.”

According to Heinonen, the most important thing in that work is that there are no surprises for the actors.

“When everything is planned really well and rehearsed”, they are usually the most fun shooting days.

Kotka 10 can be seen on the C More streaming service on Thursday 15 June. from

Turkey wants to prevent the rise of the Kurds, even though the Kurdish organization SDF is fighting ISIS. Photo of Al Sina prison in Syria.

The shocking documentary shows what kind of security policy Turkey, Finland’s NATO partner, pursues

When In Finland, impatiently waiting for the final seal of NATO membership, Turkey’s demands for an understanding of its own security interests became familiar. Apparently, understanding was finally enough.

A recent Ulkolinja documentary Turkey, the Kurds and Isis (Rojava, the Kurds, Turkey & Isis, 2023) shows what kind of security policy Turkey, Finland’s NATO partner, actually pursues. The moving documentary suffers from a little confusion, which is also partly due to the complexity of the subject.

Turkey from the point of view, the most central problem is related to the Kurdish regime in Syria, i.e. Rojava, and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the PKK, which has been waging its own struggle against the Turkish regime since the 1980s. The situation has become particularly confusing in the 2010s with the Syrian civil war and the rise of ISIS. There are several parties, and each one has slightly different interests.

For a long time, the United States supported the Kurds in the fight against ISIS, but in 2019, President Donald Trump suddenly withdrew his own troops and left the Kurds to fend for themselves. So Turkey started bombing Kurdish areas.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed several times its goal to get the Kurdish areas of northern Syria under its control. According to the documentary, the reasons are the desire to prevent the rise of the Kurds and, on the other hand, to move the millions of Syrian refugees who came to Turkey to Kurdish areas.

The consequences of the policy can be seen, for example, in the al-Holi refugee camp. The documentary shows the uncomfortable conditions of the camp.

“May God take revenge on Erdogan, who ruined our lives,” declares a Kurdish girl in al-Holi refugee camp.

Outer line: Turkey, the Kurds and Isis, Thu 15.6. TV1 at 22:15.

Tuomo Yrttiaho