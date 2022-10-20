The weather report from Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) informs that, for this Thursday in Mexico City, the maximum temperature will be 22 degrees Celsius (°C).

While the weather forecast today october 20, 2022 forecasts, compared to yesterday with low temperatures throughout the day, a rise in temperature although there will still be drops in temperature during the night and dawn on Friday.

Civil Protection informs that today it will dominate cloudy sky with light rain in isolation at night, which will start at 10:00 p.m. and end until 01:00 a.m. tomorrow.

The thermometer in Mexico City will mark temperatures between 14 to 20 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 22 degrees Celciuswhich will drop to 14 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

Air quality is good with maximum values ​​of 35 points and PM2.5 and PM10. North winds will blow from 10 to 25 kilometers per hour (km / h) with gusts of 35 km / h.

Alert for low temperature tomorrow, Friday, October 20 in CDMX

The severe weather forecast of the SGIRPC warns the public for low temperatures during the first hours of Friday October 20, 2022 On a schedule between 04:00 a.m. to 08:00 a.m.

This to south and west of Mexico Citythat is, in demarcations such as Milpa Alta, Tlalpan, La Magdalena Contreras, Coyoacán and Benito Juárezas well as in Iztacalco, Venustiano Carranza and Gustavo A. Madero.

It is recommended to stay tuned for updates to the Multi-Risk Early Warning System, which I can activate Yellow Alert, Orange Alert, Red Alert or Gray Alert.

Lastly, the weather forecast for tomorrow October 20, 2022 in CDMX foresees Partly cloudy to cloudy skies, cool to cold weather, and fog banks in high areas at dawn.

During the afternoon, cloudy to cloudy sky conditions will prevail with the probability of rain and intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm) in Mexico City and the State of Mexico.